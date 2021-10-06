Pramila Jayapal Gets Ratioed for Tweeting ‘If Men Could Get Pregnant…'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pramila Jayapal Gets Ratioed for Tweeting ‘If Men Could Get Pregnant…'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The American people have been fed a lie that anyone other than women can get pregnant. This includes uses of terms like "birthing person" from President Joe Biden's budget proposal, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), as well as trans activists. So when Jayapal shared an opinion piece from Charles M. Blow, "If Men Needed the Abortions…" for The New York Times, people were quick to point out the hypocrisy.

As of Wednesday night, the tweet from Monday night is ratioed, with more comments than retweets or likes.

And, when it comes to the retweets, a majority were also not favorable. 

When it comes to Brow's piece, here is how he addressed the "if men could get pregnant" talking point we've heard ad nauseum:

All of this testimony came at a time when Congress is debating codifying Roe v. Wade as means of protecting it from Republican assaults, but for me these testimonies were powerful in another way: They once again underscored just how difficult a decision this is for many women and the degree to which others feel empowered to intrude on the decisions they make.

This is particularly true of men, who have never been faced with the choice and never will. We need to hear these stories to understand it.

...

If men were the ones who got pregnant, this would never have happened. Men wouldn’t stand for it. Women shouldn’t either.

Mercifully, Blow only mention that ridiculous talking point in a handful of paragraphs. Clearly the headline is for the clicks and attention then, and it's been furthered by Jayapal. 

He also delves into the debate on when life begins; despite how biology tells us that life begins at conception. It's one pro-abortion talking point mess.

As Blow mentions, the two congresswomen shared while testifying before a House Oversight Committee last week that they had had abortions. Another witness relentlessly corrected people who dared to say "women," as Derek Hunter pointed out in a weekend column for Townhall:

Then there was someone named Maleeha Aziz who, after “correcting” everyone who talked about pregnant women and not “pregnant people,” proclaimed herselfwhile testifying before a House Oversight Committee last weeto be proud of her 2 abortions. One of her abortions, she said, was due to a diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Sounds bad, doesn’t it? It’s actually just severe vomiting during pregnancy. It’s not fatal, it’s inconvenient.  

Last month, as Townhall covered, Jen Psaki came under fire for snapping at an EWTN reporter, Owen Jensen, with her response making the same patronizing point as Blow did. "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant," she said to Jensen. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Caught Between Kerry and Biden, Psaki Struggles to Explain POTUS' Ignorance
Spencer Brown
Rashida Tlaib Caught on Camera Giving Away the Game on Masks
Matt Vespa
Gas Hits 7-Year High as Biden's 'Transitory' Inflation Drags On
Spencer Brown
EXCLUSIVE: Election Integrity Attorney Cleta Mitchell Is Furthering the Cause with a New Podcast
Rebecca Downs
Biden's Failed ATF Nominee Admits He Torpedoed Black Agent's Promotion Track, But He's Not a Racist
Matt Vespa
Wait...That's Where Gun Sales Stand Right Now? We're Going to Set a Record, Right?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular