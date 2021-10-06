Pramila Jayapal Gets Ratioed for Tweeting ‘If Men Could Get Pregnant…'

The American people have been fed a lie that anyone other than women can get pregnant. This includes uses of terms like "birthing person" from President Joe Biden's budget proposal, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), as well as trans activists. So when Jayapal shared an opinion piece from Charles M. Blow, "If Men Needed the Abortions…" for The New York Times, people were quick to point out the hypocrisy.

“If men were the ones who got pregnant, this would never have happened. Men wouldn’t stand for it. Women shouldn’t either.”



Reproductive rights are human rights — and it’s time to guarantee it across America.https://t.co/qELUD0zGl4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 5, 2021

As of Wednesday night, the tweet from Monday night is ratioed, with more comments than retweets or likes.

I’m confused on the messaging. Can men get pregnant or not? We’ve been told from many in the Biden administration, @CoriBush, and trans rights activists that it’s not only women who can get pregnant. It’s pregnant people and birthing persons. Can’t you keep consistent? — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 5, 2021

That’s for a different argument. For this one, they can’t. ?????????????? — Phillip Bentley (@phillip_bentley) October 5, 2021

What is a woman? And I thought men could get pregnant. I’m confused now. — John Titer (@JohnTiter9) October 5, 2021

I have been told that men can indeed get pregnant and that it is unseemly of me to think otherwise so this is very confusing to me — DON KARNAGE (28-20) (@juanitocinco) October 5, 2021

Hate speech. Men can get pregnant. I'm calling the @FBI — VikingsMcQueen (@SwoleyMoley_) October 5, 2021

Men do get pregnant.



Do they not?



When did that change? — just alan (@JustJustalan) October 5, 2021

And, when it comes to the retweets, a majority were also not favorable.

I have been reliably informed that pregnant people can emerge from any gender and anything else is transphobic https://t.co/biGCvjkcWY — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 5, 2021

Dude, men get pregnant all the time, or so we've been screamed at to believe. Transphobe, much? https://t.co/SiLgA9vjPz — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 5, 2021

When it comes to Brow's piece, here is how he addressed the "if men could get pregnant" talking point we've heard ad nauseum:

All of this testimony came at a time when Congress is debating codifying Roe v. Wade as means of protecting it from Republican assaults, but for me these testimonies were powerful in another way: They once again underscored just how difficult a decision this is for many women and the degree to which others feel empowered to intrude on the decisions they make. This is particularly true of men, who have never been faced with the choice and never will. We need to hear these stories to understand it. ... If men were the ones who got pregnant, this would never have happened. Men wouldn’t stand for it. Women shouldn’t either.

Mercifully, Blow only mention that ridiculous talking point in a handful of paragraphs. Clearly the headline is for the clicks and attention then, and it's been furthered by Jayapal.

He also delves into the debate on when life begins; despite how biology tells us that life begins at conception. It's one pro-abortion talking point mess.

As Blow mentions, the two congresswomen shared while testifying before a House Oversight Committee last week that they had had abortions. Another witness relentlessly corrected people who dared to say "women," as Derek Hunter pointed out in a weekend column for Townhall:

Then there was someone named Maleeha Aziz who, after “correcting” everyone who talked about pregnant women and not “pregnant people,” proclaimed herselfwhile testifying before a House Oversight Committee last weeto be proud of her 2 abortions. One of her abortions, she said, was due to a diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Sounds bad, doesn’t it? It’s actually just severe vomiting during pregnancy. It’s not fatal, it’s inconvenient.

Last month, as Townhall covered, Jen Psaki came under fire for snapping at an EWTN reporter, Owen Jensen, with her response making the same patronizing point as Blow did. "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant," she said to Jensen.