Trump Narrows His VP List Down to These Four Potential Candidates

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly narrowed his vice president shortlist down to four potential choices as he lays out a timeline for when he will make his much-anticipated announcement.

His list of potential running mates includes Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), and Sen.Tim Scott (R-SC).

Trump has indicated that he may announce his VP pick ahead of the Republican National Convention, which will be held in Milwaukee July 15-18.

“I’ll be picking, but probably not too much before the convention, which I happen to be having in the great state of Wisconsin,” the 2024 hopeful told Fox 6 Milwaukee on Wednesday.

He put rumors to bed of announcing his running mate choice before the gathering, saying “It’s very early right now.”

Historically, the vice presidential nominee will address the delegates on the second to last night of the convention.

Trump has been very hush-hush about his VP pick despite talking highly about several potential candidates without giving the spotlight to one more than the other.

The four contenders will reportedly attend the Republican National Committee’s spring donor retreat in Palm Beach this weekend. The 45th president has previously suggested that he regularly speaks with all the contenders on the country's future direction.

However, Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes denied reports of potential VP picks saying, “Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump.”

Chris LaCivita— another Trump senior adviser— also blasted similar reports saying “Notice to reporters: you should not make these kind of assumptions and then commit them to paper … they will only come back to bite you in the ass.”

Reporters outside of a Manhattan courtroom asked Trump following another day of his politically motivated hush money trial if he would like someone else to campaign on his behalf.

The former president assured reporters that that is not the case.

“I think we’re getting the word out,” he said.