Liberal Reporter Triggered by Frat Boys Counterprotesting Hamas Agitators, Calls Them 'Racist'

Left-wing media outlets loath anyone who stands up for the United States, so it’s no wonder they had a pity party when college fraternity students stood up against the liberal, anti-America pro-terrorism protestors harassing Jewish communities.

Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill got triggered by the groups of college boys counterprotesting the pro-Hamas agitators at the University of Mississippi— calling for them to be banned from campus.

Many of the boys carried American and Trump flags as they hit back and mocked the sea of pro-terrorism protesters calling for the massacre of Israelis.

Hill played the race card after reacting to a video that showed a black student being taunted by a group of white male students, calling the pro-American boys “racist.”

She claimed the students were being hostile toward black students, demanding for the fraternity’s leader to be contacted and issue consequences to the boys immediately.

“1.) What fraternity does he represent? That fraternity’s national leadership needs to be contacted immediately and that frat should be barred from campus,” Hill said, adding

“2) We have recently seen endless conversations and action items created about antisemitism, but I’m guessing that same energy won’t be there to protect this open hostility directed at Black students.”

Hill wasn’t the only liberal crybaby to pull out the race card.

Mediaite published an article titled, “White Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Mocking Black Protester In Shockingly Racist Viral Video.”

The piece criticized counter-protestors who drowned out pro-Hamas agitators by singing The Star-Spangled Banner, which was praised by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

Others also claimed the pro-America boys were being racist. Former Democrat Ohio Sen. Nina Turner claimed the students were portraying “anti-blackness.”

On the contrary, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) praised the fraternity brothers, saying “Ole Miss taking care of business.”