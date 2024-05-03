Where the Hell Is Merrick Garland?
LSU Fraternities Had Enough of the Pro-Hamas Clowns Invading Their Campus
The Cops Are Finally Unloading on the Commies and Normal People Are Fed...
Another Arab Country Rejects Hosting Hamas Terrorist Leaders
UPDATED: Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar Indicted on Federal Bribery Charges
It's Been Another Terrible Week for 'Bidenomics'
The All-Hollywood Distemper Edition: Biden's Election Desperation Seen By the Celebrity Me...
A Troubling Tale
Columbia President Breaks Overdue Silence Amid Pro-Hamas Protests
Illegal Immigrants Ambush Michigan State Capitol to Demand Driver Licenses
Trump Narrows His VP List Down to These Four Potential Candidates
Supposedly 'Devout Catholic' President Biden Won't Be Too Happy With These Poll Results
Watch: WH Declines to Deny Leaked Proposal to Bring Gaza 'Refugees' to US
Biden Admin Finally Acknowledges What's Happening With Gaza Aid
Tipsheet

Liberal Reporter Triggered by Frat Boys Counterprotesting Hamas Agitators, Calls Them 'Racist'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 03, 2024 7:45 PM

Left-wing media outlets loath anyone who stands up for the United States, so it’s no wonder they had a pity party when college fraternity students stood up against the liberal, anti-America pro-terrorism protestors harassing Jewish communities. 

Advertisement

Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill got triggered by the groups of college boys counterprotesting the pro-Hamas agitators at the University of Mississippi— calling for them to be banned from campus. 

Many of the boys carried American and Trump flags as they hit back and mocked the sea of pro-terrorism protesters calling for the massacre of Israelis. 

Hill played the race card after reacting to a video that showed a black student being taunted by a group of white male students, calling the pro-American boys “racist.” 

She claimed the students were being hostile toward black students, demanding for the fraternity’s leader to be contacted and issue consequences to the boys immediately. 

“1.) What fraternity does he represent? That fraternity’s national leadership needs to be contacted immediately and that frat should be barred from campus,” Hill said, adding 

“2) We have recently seen endless conversations and action items created about antisemitism, but I’m guessing that same energy won’t be there to protect this open hostility directed at Black students.” 

Recommended

Spoiled Brats at Columbia Have a New Ludicrous 'Demand' Guy Benson
Advertisement

Hill wasn’t the only liberal crybaby to pull out the race card. 

Mediaite published an article titled, “White Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Mocking Black Protester In Shockingly Racist Viral Video.” 

The piece criticized counter-protestors who drowned out pro-Hamas agitators by singing The Star-Spangled Banner, which was praised by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) 

Others also claimed the pro-America boys were being racist. Former Democrat Ohio Sen. Nina Turner claimed the students were portraying “anti-blackness.” 

On the contrary, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) praised the fraternity brothers, saying “Ole Miss taking care of business.” 

Tags: RACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spoiled Brats at Columbia Have a New Ludicrous 'Demand' Guy Benson
Trump Narrows His VP List Down to These Four Potential Candidates Sarah Arnold
How a Black Man Reacted When a White Pro-Hamas Supporter Told Him He Couldn't Walk Around UCLA Matt Vespa
Trump Gives the Response America Really Needs to Terrorists on Campus Katie Pavlich
Another Arab Country Rejects Hosting Hamas Terrorist Leaders Spencer Brown
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Spoiled Brats at Columbia Have a New Ludicrous 'Demand' Guy Benson
Advertisement