Poll Delivers Blow to Narrative on Texas Heartbeat Law

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports paints a different narrative than what Democrats and abortion advocates would like us to think when it comes to how voters feel when it comes to the Texas abortion law which recently went into effect. The law restricts abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is at around six weeks.

"The Supreme Court has refused to block a new Texas law that effectively prohibits most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy," respondents were told. "Do you support or oppose the Texas law?"

Forty-six percent support the new law, while 43 percent were opposed. Eleven percent were undecided.

The survey was conducted September 5-6 with 1,000 likely U.S. voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. Thus findings are thus within the margin of error. The poll's write-up included the appropriate headline of how "Fight Over Texas Abortion Law Divides Voters."

The law went into effect on September 1 after the U.S. Supreme Court did not intervene to prevent it from doing so. In the early hours of September 2, reports came out of an unsigned 5-4 opinion from the Court, which explained it was being decided as a procedural matter.

Days later, Planned Parenthood won a narrow victory against Texas Right to Life and its associates, who cannot sue Planned Parenthood under the statute. Both sides acknowledged it was far from the end of the road for the Texas abortion law.

Condemnation from the White House, Democrats, and abortion activists has been strong and swift. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be bringing the Whole Woman's Health Protection (WHPA) to the floor and the Biden administration has come out in strong support of codifying Roe v. Wade.