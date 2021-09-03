Biden Doubles Down on His Position at Deep Odds with His Catholic Faith

The August jobs report is out, and it's certainly less than stellar, as Spencer and Katie have covered. While addressing the nation on Friday, President Joe Biden made noteworthy remarks trying to spin what we're experiencing as "an economic recovery that is durable and strong." He also further discussed his position on abortion.

Biden took a question following the morning's remarks concering the Texas law that recently went into effect. It restricts most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at around six weeks.

The exchange went as follows:

Q: Mr. President, on abortion rights in Texas, sir. THE PRESIDENT: Pardon me? Q: One question on abortion rights in Texas, sir. What would be your message to women in Texas? And what can your administration do to protect abortion rights on the federal level? THE PRESIDENT: I'm late for going down. I'm going to talk about these things from Louisiana. But I have been — continue to be a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade. Number one. And the most pernicious thing about the Texas law: It sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out to — anyway.



And it just seems — I know this sounds ridiculous — almost un-American, what we’re talking about — not to debate about —



And I under- — I respect people who think that — who don't support Roe v. Wade; I respect their views. I respect them — they — those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all. I respect that. Don't agree, but I respect that. I'm not going to impose that on people. But what I was told — and I must tell you, I am not certain — I was told that there are possibilities within the existing law to have the Justice Department look and see whether there are things that can be done that can limit the independent action of individuals in enforcing a federal sys- — a state law.



I don't know enough to give you an answer yet. I've asked that to be checked.



Thank you all very much.

The Daily Caller highlighted the exchange and pointed out how it is a departure from his previous stances on abortion.

Especially after Friday morning's revelations, the president has only solidified what has become a pro-abortion stance on the issue. Biden claimed on Friday that "I'm not going to impose that on people," yet his budget proposal purposefully left out the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from having to fund elective abortions. The move has further united Republicans in opposing the spending bill as well as a response from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The White House, including Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Jen Psaki, have all spoken at great length to condemn the Texas law and to once more speak in favor of codifying Roe v. Wade.

Biden has acknowledged that the Catholic Church is against abortion. While he no longer appears to even try to pretend to follow the Church in his personal life when it comes to being pro-life, he is still considered by some to be a devout Catholic.

It's worth noting that Biden took very few questions during his many addresses about Afghanistan. When he did do so, he indicated "they gave me a list here" and that he "was instructed to call on" specific reporters.