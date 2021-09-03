Unemployment

Charles Payne Notices a Key Detail in Today's Abysmal Jobs Report

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 12:40 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

As Spencer reported earlier, the latest jobs numbers released Friday morning were a major miss for the Biden administration. 

Fox Business host Charles Payne dug into the numbers and noticed a key demographic is suffering even more under President Joe Biden's so called "Build Back Better" domestic agenda. 

Former Trump White House official Paris Dennard is also taking note. 

President Joe Biden is blaming poor job growth on Wuhan coronavirus. 

Most Popular