Democrats

The DNC Statement on Afghanistan Is Pathetically Brief and Delayed

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
The DNC Statement on Afghanistan Is Pathetically Brief and Delayed

Source: AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

The Democratic Party has been shamefully silent on Thursday in light of the suicide terrorist attack bombings in Kabul. That includes the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Chair Jaime Harrison, who did not tweet until minutes before 5pm on Thursday afternoon. The attacks took place hours before.

Harrison's tweet came almost 10 minutes after the DNC emailed a "FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE" statement, which also came hours too late. 

It too was brief, despite not having the character limits like tweets do:

“I am devastated to hear of the horrific and cowardly attacks in Afghanistan. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the brave service members we lost and to those service members who were injured as a result of today’s attacks. My thoughts and prayers are also with the innocent people who were killed and injured as a result of today’s attacks. Today, and every day, I am thankful for the bravery of our service members who put their lives on the line to protect our country.”

In addition to these short statements coming so many hours after the attacks, and with little to show for it, the statements hardly discuss the situation at hand. Harrison's tweet doesn't even indicate he's talking about Afghanistan; one is left to assume. 

Recommended
The Shame of the Never Trumpers
Kurt Schlichter

A tweet from the Democrats' Twitter account came the same time as Harrison's did, and was equally insufficient and unacceptable. 

As Spencer highlighted, the DNC on Tuesday bragged about how "President Biden Defies Expectations (Again), Delivers Results in Afghanistan." The claim is still up on the DNC website today.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Disgrace: Weak Biden Struggles Through Remarks After 12 Americans Killed
Spencer Brown

Absolute Idiocy: Joe Biden Just Turned Over a Kill List to the Taliban
Matt Vespa
Biden's 'Cold Political Calculation' On Afghanistan Just Blew Up in His Face
Matt Vespa
DNC on Tuesday: Biden 'Defied Expectations, Delivers Results' in Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Was This Where Biden's Detachment from Afghanistan Was Exposed?
Matt Vespa
Jim Banks on Kabul Explosion: Terrorists Were 'Waiting for a President like Joe Biden'
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular