The DNC Statement on Afghanistan Is Pathetically Brief and Delayed

The Democratic Party has been shamefully silent on Thursday in light of the suicide terrorist attack bombings in Kabul. That includes the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Chair Jaime Harrison, who did not tweet until minutes before 5pm on Thursday afternoon. The attacks took place hours before.

I am heartbroken by today's devastating news. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of the brave soldiers and to the innocent people who lost their lives or were injured in today's attacks. Forever grateful for those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) August 26, 2021

Harrison's tweet came almost 10 minutes after the DNC emailed a "FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE" statement, which also came hours too late.

It too was brief, despite not having the character limits like tweets do:

“I am devastated to hear of the horrific and cowardly attacks in Afghanistan. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the brave service members we lost and to those service members who were injured as a result of today’s attacks. My thoughts and prayers are also with the innocent people who were killed and injured as a result of today’s attacks. Today, and every day, I am thankful for the bravery of our service members who put their lives on the line to protect our country.”

In addition to these short statements coming so many hours after the attacks, and with little to show for it, the statements hardly discuss the situation at hand. Harrison's tweet doesn't even indicate he's talking about Afghanistan; one is left to assume.

A tweet from the Democrats' Twitter account came the same time as Harrison's did, and was equally insufficient and unacceptable.

We’re devastated by the horrific attacks in Afghanistan and send our condolences to the families of the brave service members we lost and those who were injured. Our thoughts are also with the innocent people who were killed and injured as a result of today’s attacks. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 26, 2021

As Spencer highlighted, the DNC on Tuesday bragged about how "President Biden Defies Expectations (Again), Delivers Results in Afghanistan." The claim is still up on the DNC website today.