DNC on Tuesday: Biden 'Defied Expectations, Delivers Results' in Afghanistan

Whatever expectations the American people had for President Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he has woefully underperformed. Recent polls show the percentage of Americans who approve of Biden's handling of Afghanistan has fallen to just 25 percent.

But facts, of course, don't matter to Democratic National Committee officials whose war room decided the disastrous withdrawal planned and executed by Biden was actually an impressive accomplishment worthy of praise.

"President Biden Defies Expectations (Again), Delivers Results in Afghanistan," declared a DNC War Room dispatch published Tuesday.

Remember when the DNC said that Joe Biden has "defied expectations" in Afghanistan? pic.twitter.com/9tQPnnGmxD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2021

"President Biden has defied expectations and exceeded even his own administration's goal in successfully ramping up evacuations from Afghanistan," the DNC claimed before suggesting those who had "initial doubts on President Biden’s leadership and ability" were being proven wrong. "President Biden evacuated nearly 60,000 people from Kabul with no American casualties," Democrats bragged.

The premature victory lap includes a quote from Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) who suggested "it might be time for a bit of a reassessment by the media of this operation given the actual results" after reports accurately suggested things were not going according to plan.

It also cites Lawrence O'Donnell's statement during his MSNBC show Tuesday that "this is the best run evacuation from a war America lost" and "Vietnam was much worse including the killing of American soldiers."

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell two days ago: "By every measure, this evacuation is going much, much better than the Vietnam evacuation, and has been from the start." pic.twitter.com/6VMvOYKHRS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

The DNC's attempt — still up on its website here — to prop up their feeble figurehead falls flat after even a cursory glance at the events that have unfolded amid Biden's humiliating and now deadly withdrawal.

So just what have been the "results" President Biden delivered?

One thing our supposedly high-performing commander in chief has provided is American taxpayer-funded war materials — including 600,000 weapons, 75,000 vehicles, and 200 planes — to Taliban and other enemy forces in Afghanistan.

More important than the fate of American weapons, vehicles, and aircraft is the fate of U.S. citizens and the brave service members carrying out the airlift operation. The results Biden delivered on this front include a likely abandonment of more than 1,000 Americans who will be left behind when the U.S. military completes its withdrawal by August 31st.

But by far the worst result delivered by President Biden is the death of at least 12 U.S. service members — 11 Marines and one Navy medic — in suicide attacks Thursday.

If Biden tries, as he's done before, to blame everyone but himself and his administration for the blood that's now on his hands, the DNC's email proves that he wholly owns the Afghan debacle and all its deadly consequences.

Taxpayer-bought guns, trucks, and planes left for the Taliban to use as they subjugate women and minorities? That was Biden delivering results for the American people.

The death of a dozen brave American warriors and so far countless Afghans? Biden was merely defying expectations — expectations for how disastrously he could bungle the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.