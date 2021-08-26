BREAKING: U.S. Troops Wounded in Suicide Bombing at Kabul Airport

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: U.S. Troops Wounded in Suicide Bombing at Kabul Airport

Source: AP Photo

Update:

A second suicide bomb attack rocked Kabul at a hotel near Hamid Karzai International Airport and officials confirmed that the three injured Americans were United States Marines. 

A major question now is whether President Biden will follow through on his earlier promise of severe consequences in the event U.S. troops were attacked. 

Another warning has been issued by the United State Embassy in Kabul following the explosions.

Update:

U.S. officials confirmed Thursday that the attack on Kabul's airport appears to have been a suicide bombing and that at least three American troops were wounded. 

Original Post:

An explosion rocked Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday as the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies continues at a fever pitch with just days left before the August 31st deadline for withdrawal.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion occurred outside the airport but had little else to offer on casualties.

Other reports suggest that the explosion was a suicide attack followed by a firefight that took place outside HKIA's Abbey Gate and that there are Afghan casualties. 

While the party responsible has not yet been identified, escalating credible and specific threats of an imminent attack by the ISIS-K organization against the airport and ongoing airlift suggest they may be responsible. Al Qaeda, despite President Biden's claims that the group is "gone" from Afghanistan, maintains a presence in several Afghan provinces as well. 

The explosion follows another warning from the U.S. embassy in Kabul issued 15 hours ago warning citizens of "security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport." Americans still in Kabul were advised "to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so."

The alert also instructed "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate" to "leave immediately."

President Biden has reportedly been briefed on the explosion and questions on what happens next to the U.S. effort to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies are sure to dominate today's scheduled Pentagon, State Department, and White House press briefings. 

This is a developing story. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Australia Has Begun Building COVID Concentration Camps
Matt Vespa
The 'Absolute Worst Thing' That Could Happen to the Electric Vehicle Industry Right Now Just Did
Leah Barkoukis
PC Culture Kills Comedy on Comedy Central
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Embassy Urges American Citizens at Kabul Airport to 'Leave Immediately' Due to 'Security Threats'
Rebecca Downs
'We Should All Be Gravely Concerned': How the Border Crisis and Afghanistan Crisis Could Mix
Julio Rosas

Biden Administration Embraces Victim Blaming For Botched Afghanistan Evacuation Operation
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular