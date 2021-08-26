BREAKING: U.S. Troops Wounded in Suicide Bombing at Kabul Airport

Update:

A second suicide bomb attack rocked Kabul at a hotel near Hamid Karzai International Airport and officials confirmed that the three injured Americans were United States Marines.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

UPDATE from @JenGriffinFNC: There were two explosions, one at the Kabul airport outside of Abbey gate at the airport and the second one at Hotel Baron (200 yards away) where 169 Americans were rescued last week... — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) August 26, 2021

At least 3 U.S. Marines wounded in the suicide attack https://t.co/Un0D3PkXyV — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

A major question now is whether President Biden will follow through on his earlier promise of severe consequences in the event U.S. troops were attacked.

Biden now has another choice to make. He said there would be severe consequences for attacks on U.S. troops. What will he do about it? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 26, 2021

Another warning has been issued by the United State Embassy in Kabul following the explosions.

New warning from Kabul embassy following multiple suicide bombings outside HKIA: pic.twitter.com/96RCqFgX6t — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 26, 2021

Update:

U.S. officials confirmed Thursday that the attack on Kabul's airport appears to have been a suicide bombing and that at least three American troops were wounded.

BREAKING: At least 3 U.S. troops wounded in suicide bombing outside Abbey Gate at Kabul airport: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

The explosion outside the Kabul airport was at one of the entry gates and appears to be a suicide attack, three US officials tell CNN's national security team. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 26, 2021

Original Post:

An explosion rocked Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday as the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies continues at a fever pitch with just days left before the August 31st deadline for withdrawal.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion occurred outside the airport but had little else to offer on casualties.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Other reports suggest that the explosion was a suicide attack followed by a firefight that took place outside HKIA's Abbey Gate and that there are Afghan casualties.

NEW: Suicide bomber “complex SBIED attack” with firefight at Abbey Gate outside Kabul airport; Afghan casualties: US official — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 26, 2021

BREAKING: Explosion & gunfire at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Reports of multiple casualties including fatalities. Awful. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 26, 2021

Breaking: Explosion at Kabul airport, some casualties among Afghans. CNN reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 26, 2021

While the party responsible has not yet been identified, escalating credible and specific threats of an imminent attack by the ISIS-K organization against the airport and ongoing airlift suggest they may be responsible. Al Qaeda, despite President Biden's claims that the group is "gone" from Afghanistan, maintains a presence in several Afghan provinces as well.

A terror attack at the Kabul airport had been anticipated, now Pentagon is confirming an explosion there https://t.co/93MUuSMNaE — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) August 26, 2021

The explosion follows another warning from the U.S. embassy in Kabul issued 15 hours ago warning citizens of "security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport." Americans still in Kabul were advised "to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so."

New Kabul Embassy Alert: “Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates… citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.” pic.twitter.com/eLsUR9FdEd — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 25, 2021

The alert also instructed "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate" to "leave immediately."

President Biden has reportedly been briefed on the explosion and questions on what happens next to the U.S. effort to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies are sure to dominate today's scheduled Pentagon, State Department, and White House press briefings.

A White House official tells @cbsnews that @POTUS Biden has been briefed on the explosion outside #Kabul Airport that the Pentagon has confirmed occurred. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) August 26, 2021

President Biden is in the Situation Room for a scheduled meeting on Afghanistan with his top national security officials. We're told he has been briefed on explosion at the Kabul airport. Secretary Austin, Gen. Milley and Sec. Blinken all seen arriving earlier this hour pic.twitter.com/iUiGZsrR1w — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 26, 2021

This is a developing story.