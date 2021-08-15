Booster Shot Authorized Recommended for the Immunocompromised

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized the use of a booster COVID vaccine for the immunocompromised. It was quickly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

This official CDC recommendation — which follows @US_FDA decision to amend emergency use authorizations of #COVID19 vaccines — is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 13, 2021

At a time when the #DeltaVariant is surging, an additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious and possibly life-threatening #COVID19 cases within this population. Learn more: https://t.co/ra0JGwit8W https://t.co/ugOgsGyHhi — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 13, 2021

The recommendation comes after much discussion over the past few weeks about the need for a booster. It's worth emphasizing that this is specifically for the immunocompromised.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the recommendation during his CBS News' "Face the Nation" appearance on Sunday:

NANCY CORDES: You mentioned boosters for the immunocompromised. How soon will those people who are at greatest risk actually be able to get those boosters? And there's also some reporting about your administration actually starting to look ahead and plan for giving boosters to people in nursing homes or in health care settings in the fall. What can you tell us about that? DR. FAUCI: Well, Nancy, there- there are two issues there, and you did quite right to separate the two because the issue with the immunocompromised, people who are on chemotherapy for cancer, people with transplantations, advanced HIV disease, immunosuppressive they're there right now. They can get their boost literally right now. What we are planning for and looking ahead, even though we are not saying that other people who are not immune compromised be the elderly or people who are actually not elderly, they may need ultimately to get an additional shot. Right now, we're not saying they do, but literally, Nancy, we're looking at it on a daily and weekly basis in cohorts not only in the United States, but in other countries to determine if, when and to whom we should be giving this. So if it turns out as the data come in, we see we do need to give an additional dose to people in nursing homes, actually, or people who are elderly, we will be absolutely prepared to do that very quickly.

Dr. Fauci and others maintain that the current vaccines should protect people from the virus and variants, or at least from serious cases resulting in hospitalization or death. As with any vaccine and virus, breakthrough infections are bound to occur.

Despite such assurances, CDC guidelines still advise people to wear masks indoors in certain areas of the country, regardless as to if they are vaccinated or not.

Los Angeles County reinstated their indoor mask last month, even for people who are vaccinated. Philadelphia just announced last week that businesses are to require masks or proof of vaccination for employees and customers, and could be fined if they do not check vaccine status. New York City will also soon require proof of partial or full vaccine status to be able to participate in indoor activities.

Even more restrictive, however, as Leah pointed out on Friday, is San Francisco. People will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated in order to patronize restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment and sporting venues.

A VIP article of mine from last week discussed how estimates show at least 1.1 million people had already gotten a booster before the FDA approved the booster vaccine.