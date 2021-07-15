BREAKING: LA County Reinstates Mask Mandate

Well, we warned it could happen, especially in deep-blue California. And with the non-stop theatrics about the COVID Delta variant, which is neutralized by all three vaccines, Los Angeles County decided to reimpose the mask mandate. Even those who have been vaccinated must wear the masks that even Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted are ineffective against the virus. So, is this following the science? Is it giving people a false sense of security? If the store-bought masks don’t work, what’s the point? Why are the experts peddling snail oil safety protocols? You all know the answer (via LA Times):

Faced with a distressing rise in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County will again require residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces — regardless of their vaccination status. The new order, which comes a little more than two weeks after the county recommended the same protocols as a precaution, will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, according to the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis. Some exceptions will apply, Davis said, but the order will be similar to the requirements that were in place prior to California’s June 15 reopening. “We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late given what we’re seeing now,” Davis told reporters Thursday.

#BREAKING: New L.A. County health order requires masking indoors as COVID cases spikehttps://t.co/IPvVzDZrhb — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 15, 2021

LA County is bringing back its indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status as COVID cases spike pic.twitter.com/BdjsXU4RhC — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 15, 2021

Los Angeles County--most populated county in U.S.--will now require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

LA County is averaging about 1,000 new COVID cases a day.

One day before reopening and lifting mandates, it had 135 new cases in one day @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/bLLqg6YKnh — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) July 15, 2021

The war against COVID isn’t meant to be won. It’s meant to be continuous. The Democrats can continue their power trip by locking down states and telling people to wear store-bought masks that don’t work to earn brownie points in the ‘we did something’ category even though none of their mandates work. It’s a show to them. It’s not about saving lives. It’s about maintaining an authoritarian power structure that invades the lives of its residents and allows them to do stuff like, I don’t know, circumventing the state legislatures to tweak voting procedures to ensure no accountability measures are enforced to prevent fraud. You know that sort of stuff.

Again, we have three vaccines that work against COVID and ALL the variants. They’re available. This variant doesn’t make you sicker. It’s not more lethal. I’m so done with this circus. Pack up and go already—and I know I’m not alone.