One City Just Implemented a Vaccine Mandate Even More Strict Than NYC's

The city of San Francisco will not allow the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to participate in most indoor events and will not accept a negative Covid-19 test result as a replacement for getting the jab.

“This is to protect kids, is to protect those who can’t get vaccinated, is to make sure that we don’t go backwards, is to make sure that I never have to get up in front of you and say, ‘I’m sorry, I know we just reopened and now the city is closed again because we are seeing too many people die,’” said Democrat Mayor London Breed on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Set to go into effect Aug. 20, the order will require proof of full vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment and sporting venues. Employees will be given an additional two months to get vaccinated “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance.” Children under 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, are exempted.

San Francisco’s vaccine mandate rules are even more strict than the ones announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio since the Big Apple will only require proof of one shot.

Last week, a San Francisco sheriff’s union warned a number of deputies would quit or retire early if forced to get the vaccine. Last month, the city said its public employees would need to be vaccinated by Sept. 15 or risk getting fired.

“Currently, the staffing at the SFSO is at the lowest it has ever been due to the past 9-month applicant testing restriction placed on the Sheriff's Office by the Mayor,” The San Diego Deputy Sheriff’s Association said in a statement. “San Francisco cannot afford to lose any more deputy sheriffs or any first responders. If they retire early or quit this will affect public safety even more.”