New York City

De Blasio Announces NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination for Most Indoor Activities

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
De Blasio Announces NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination for Most Indoor Activities

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Those who can't prove they've been at least partially vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus won't be able to do much in New York City starting next month thanks to a new order from Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In a televised press conference Tuesday morning, de Blasio announced his new mandate requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities saying "if you want to participate in our city fully, you've got to get vaccinated." 

"This is going to be a requirement," de Blasio explained of the mayoral executive order and health commissioner's order. The "Key to NYC Pass," as he calls it, will require proof of at least partial vaccination for indoor dining, fitness, entertainment, and other activities.

Vaccination will be verified, according to de Blasio, via individuals' paper CDC vaccine record card or the New York City or State's vaccine record app. 

The policy will be implemented on August 16, followed by a period of time to educate businesses and the public on the requirement, with "full enforcement" and inspections to ensure compliance starting on September 13.

"We want to give businesses big and small a chance to get acclimated, we want to make adjustments based on their input, but this will move forward," de Blasio explained of his mandate:

We know those conversations with the business community are crucial. We've had a lot of them already. What we're hearing from so many folks in the business community is they understand it's time — but they need government to lead. That's going to help them to do what they need to do. Not everyone is going to agree with this, I understand that, but for so many people this is going to be the lifesaving act that we're putting a mandate in place that's going to guarantee a much higher level of vaccination in this city, and that is the key to protecting people and the key to our recovery.

De Blasio was right about at least one thing, at least — not everyone agrees with his approach:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Team DeSantis Scores a Victory Against Jen Psaki
Katie Pavlich
How Kyrsten Sinema’s Schedule Could Impact the Infrastructure Vote…And Screw Over Democrats
Matt Vespa

WATCH: Border Patrol Releases Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to Border Town
VIP
Julio Rosas

LATEST: Cuomo Investigation Report Released
Reagan McCarthy
Shameless: Teachers Union Boss Launches Fact-Challenged Attack Against Ron DeSantis
Guy Benson
Oh, So That's How Some Outlets Protected the DC Mayor Who Violated Her Own COVID Mask Mandate
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular