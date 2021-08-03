De Blasio Announces NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination for Most Indoor Activities

Those who can't prove they've been at least partially vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus won't be able to do much in New York City starting next month thanks to a new order from Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In a televised press conference Tuesday morning, de Blasio announced his new mandate requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities saying "if you want to participate in our city fully, you've got to get vaccinated."

"This is going to be a requirement," de Blasio explained of the mayoral executive order and health commissioner's order. The "Key to NYC Pass," as he calls it, will require proof of at least partial vaccination for indoor dining, fitness, entertainment, and other activities.

Soon you will not be able to go inside a restaurant, inside a gym, or inside a concert or performance in New York City without proof of a #COVID19 vaccine. Join us now for more info. https://t.co/oVKhBC3Ptr — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) August 3, 2021

Vaccination will be verified, according to de Blasio, via individuals' paper CDC vaccine record card or the New York City or State's vaccine record app.

The policy will be implemented on August 16, followed by a period of time to educate businesses and the public on the requirement, with "full enforcement" and inspections to ensure compliance starting on September 13.

"We want to give businesses big and small a chance to get acclimated, we want to make adjustments based on their input, but this will move forward," de Blasio explained of his mandate:

We know those conversations with the business community are crucial. We've had a lot of them already. What we're hearing from so many folks in the business community is they understand it's time — but they need government to lead. That's going to help them to do what they need to do. Not everyone is going to agree with this, I understand that, but for so many people this is going to be the lifesaving act that we're putting a mandate in place that's going to guarantee a much higher level of vaccination in this city, and that is the key to protecting people and the key to our recovery.

De Blasio was right about at least one thing, at least — not everyone agrees with his approach:

So NYC is going to mandate vaccines for everyone, including hundreds of thousands of residents who were previously infected, have antibodies, and have no reasonable medical need for the vaccine



This is authoritarian madness, not science — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 3, 2021

How the fu** does this protect people who aren’t at risk from COVID?! And if you are at risk and got the vaccine, then what are you worried about?! Insane tyrants.



NYC to mandate proof of vaccination for many indoor settings https://t.co/k5pJNreV70 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 3, 2021