The CDC is Changing Their Guidelines on Vaccines and Masking...Again

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to release updated guidance Tuesday and will recommend certain vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

"Reversing a decision made just two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country," the New York Times reports. "The change follows reports of rising breakthrough infections with the Delta variant of the virus in people who were fully immunized, and case surges in regions with low vaccination rates. The vaccines remain effective against the worst outcomes of infection with the virus, including those involving the Delta variant."

"But the new guidance would mark a sharp turnabout from the agency’s position since May that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces," the report continues. "As recently as last week, an agency spokesman said that the C.D.C. had no plans to change its guidance, unless there were a significant change in the science."

The White House has confirmed the news.

The WH source says the specific language for the CDC recommendation is still being finalized and that the recommendation may land only on fully vaccinated people wearing masks indoors when out in public if living with immunocompromised people. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 27, 2021

The new guidance is already getting pushback.

From the same CDC. This means that thus far, the odds of you getting hospitalized or dying from a breakthrough infection after vaccination are approximately 1 in 27,223. And I'm not going to mask myself or my child to protect people who can get the vaccine anytime they want. pic.twitter.com/yUrSH3qOZA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2021