Fairfax Dems Involved in Rally Where Local NAACP Leader Yelled 'Let Them Die' About CRT Opponents

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: Asra Q. Nomani Twitter

As was highlighted last week, the Fairfax County Public School System (FCPS) found itself in the news when a local NAACP and PTA leader Michelle Leete was captured on video proclaiming "Let them die!" about opponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Bryan Graham, the Fairfax Democratic Committee chair, has been revealed to be at the protest where Leete made her remarks, Fox News reported.

Graham is identified in video footage from Asra Q. Nomani, a parent in the district, who also revealed that the event appears to have been organized by the Fairfax Democratic Committee.

In a pinned tweet thread which restricts replies, Graham takes a sentence to say "I reject 'let them die," but also pushes back against coverage that Leete's words encouraged violence. Another tweet claims "they just want outrage."

Graham and the organization are also acknowledged over Twitter by Geof Schoradt.

In May, a parent in the district alerted Townhall that Schoradt, a school teacher there, was engaging with parents over social media to do with criticisms facing School Board Member-at-Large Abrar Omeish, who, in an Eid Mubarak post, mentioned "Apartheid & colonization" in addition to writing "Israel kills Palestinians & desecrates the Holy Land right now" from her public Facebook page.

As Graham did in the tweet above, Schoradt has drawn a contrast to former President Donald Trump.

Last Thursday, Leete yelled "Let them die!" to much applause from the crowd, regarding opponents of CRT, whom she also referred to as "anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker,  anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people." 

The Fairfax NAACP, which Leete is the vice president of, has stood by Leete. She was also the Vice President of Training for Virginia PTA and the Vice President of Communications for Fairfax PTA, but was asked to resign from both positions, which she did. 

