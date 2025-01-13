Arizona's Attorney General Vows to Continue Jack Smith's Lawfare
Judge Cannon Rules on Publication of Jack Smith Report

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 13, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled Monday that a report complied by Special Counsel Jack Smith detailing his investigation into President-elect Donald Trump's actions surrounding January 6, 2021 can be released. Last week Cannon temporarily put the release on hold. However, DOJ is still blocked from releasing Smith's report on Trump's alleged handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and Cannon set a hearing on that case for Friday. 

"As described by the United States in subsequent filings, Volume I of the Final Report concerns the 'Election Interference Case' as to President-Elect Trump in the District Court for the District of Columbia, and Volume II concerns this case, the so-called 'Classified Documents Case,' which is the subject of a pending appeal of the Court’s Order Granting Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss Superseding Indictment Based on Appointments Clause Violation," Cannon wrote in the ruling. "The United States opposes any restriction on the release of Volume I; agrees that Volume II should not be released to the public because it concerns the continuing legal rights of Defendants Nauta and De Oliveira in this criminal proceeding; but nevertheless seeks permission to make a limited release of Volume II to specified members of Congress, citing generalized congressional interest." 

Smith's January 6 report could be released as soon as Tuesday, less than one week from Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. 

Over the weekend Smith officially resigned from DOJ and Trump slammed plans to release his reports as "strictly political." 

"Why would Deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a 'report' on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me, strictly for political purposes, when he was thrown off the case and ultimately dismissed by the DOJ. Therefore, to put it nicely, he was illegitimately involved in this political persecution, and all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by our hapless government were,  simply put, wasted!" Trump posted on Truth Socail. "He has already filled thousands of rejected statements and documents against me, which were a 'joke,' and the public just voted for me, in a landslide, to be their President!"

