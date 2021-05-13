This School Board Member's Facebook Post for Eid Mubarak Created Quite the Stir

As Ramadan comes to an end, it was not enough for a member-at-large on the Fairfax County School Board to simply say Eid Mubarak in celebration of the festival. Abrar Omeish used it as an excuse to weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Israel fights to defend itself against Hamas terrorists.

A parent from the school district brought this to Townhall's attention, noting it as an example of her "concern" for "publicly partisan" school members.

As the parent noted, the post comes from Omish's public Facebook page, where she campaigns and discusses business as it pertains to the school district. As of Thursday night, the page has 5,042 likes. The parent shared that the post "is flaming community outrage and maybe causing some in the community to feel isolated." She also offered her take of "who is to say which side is 'correct' and then teachers and students may get into tussles during class that will distract from the lessons."

Predictably, the post has become a hotbed of social media fights. Some wished the same greeting of "Eid Mubarak," but many others then joined in about the violence. We all know how fighting over social media can get, and how it is not productive, which is why a school board member's public page is not the place to do that. A school district teacher, Geofre Schoradt, also engaged with commenters.

Such is an example, the parent offered, of the Controversial Issues Policy which the Fairfax School District is revising. A piece with parental input to do with such revisions laid out in a survey made available to parents known as "Revisions of the Controversial Issues Policy & Development of a new Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Education Curriculum Policy" will be published in the coming days.

Omeish did not return a request for comment.