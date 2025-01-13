Gavin Newsom Gets Fact-Checked Live Regarding His Lies About Reservoirs Being Filled for...
DeSantis Just Made an Announcement About Trump's Deportation Program

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 13, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Speaking from Tallahassee Monday, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis called on the legislature to hold a special session in order to expedite President-elect Donald Trump's deportation program in the Sunshine State. 

"Today, I called for a special session of the Florida legislature the week of January 27 to prepare Florida to lead on the Trump Administration’s deportation program. We will allocate resources and ensure state and local officials in Florida are supporting these efforts," DeSantis said on X. "We have no time to waste. Florida must lead."

"When President Trump takes office again on January 20th we are going to see a sea change  of policies, particularly on illegal immigration and the border," he added during remarks. "This is the time to get it right once and for all. The state of Florida stands ready, willing and able to be able to help facilitate these polices...we have a responsibility to be in this fight."

DeSantis also noted legislation is necessary from Florida lawmakers to deputize local law enforcement to effectively help federal immigration authorities.

"State and local officials in Florida must help the Trump administration enforce our nation's immigration laws," DeSantis said. 

The announcement comes shortly after an illegal alien was arrested in Florida over the weekend for kidnapping and raping a child. 

