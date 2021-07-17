UPDATE: The NAACP Leader Who Declared 'Let Them Die' About Opponents of CRT Has Resigned

The other day I highlighted the disturbing remarks of a local NAACP leader in Fairfax County, Virginia. On Thursday night, Michelle Leete stood outside the Jackson Middle School and rallied protesters in favor of Critical Race Theory (CRT) into a round of applause as she declared "Let them die" about her opponents. On Saturday morning, the Virginia PTA announced over Twitter that she's since resigned from her position with them.

Leete resigned from her position of Vice President of Training at the Virginia PTA. She's also the Vice President of the Fairfax NAACP and the Vice President of Communications for the Fairfax County PTA.

Statement on resignation of VP of Training pic.twitter.com/EZWPPUK6OH — Virginia PTA (@VirginiaPTA) July 17, 2021

"While not speaking in her role with Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday, July 15, 2021," the statement read in part.

The resignation was announced the day after the Virginia PTA shared that Leete's "statement does not reflect the values of Virginia PTA." The Virginia PTA also noted that "We believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, we also know words have power and that it is important to understand the impact of our language."

It was further revealed that PTA board members will have to participate in "sensitivity training" over the summer "to ensure the we remain mindful of our community and the impact of the words we use."

Virginia PTA Statement on recent media coverage. pic.twitter.com/pUIiKwQkXo — Virginia PTA (@VirginiaPTA) July 16, 2021

The Virginia PTA has restricted comments for the two tweets above.

Leete's own tweets are protected. The Fairfax NAACP has yet to tweet about the incident from their account as of Saturday afternoon, though there have been tweets unrelated to the incident sent out since then. The Fairfax County PTA has not been active on Twitter since July 8.

Leete's remarks of "Let them die" came after a ranting screed against those who oppose CRT, where she referred to them as "anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care (mentioned twice), anti-worker (mentioned twice), anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people."

She went on to say "Let them die," as her words were drowned out by enthusiastic applause before she continued with saying "don't let these uncomfortable people deter us from our goal to march forward."

Luke Rosiak also wrote a thorough piece for The Daily Wire on this incident and the various other problems and controversies plaguing the Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) system.

One of the many issues involves Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, which is located in the district and consistently ranked the best high school in the country. The school just recently canceled its admissions test though, after receiving complaints that too many Asian students were being accepted.

The FCPS district is the largest in Virginia and the 11th largest in the country.

This piece will be further updated if and when other statements are made to do with the fate of Leete's other leadership positions.