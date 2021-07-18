The Saga of NAACP Leader Who Yelled 'Let Them Die' About Opponents of CRT Continues

There is yet another update on Michelle Leete, the local Fairfax leader who yelled "Let them die!" about opponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Leete made those remarks to much applause by a crowd gathering for a protest on Thursday night outside the Jackson Middle School in the Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) system. The Virginia PTA announced on Saturday morning that she had been asked to and submitted her resignation, and it appears she is no longer with the Fairfax PTA either, according to The Washington Post. The Fairfax NAACP, where she is the vice president, is standing by her, however.

Blue Virginia in their coverage about the NAACP chapter and reactions from "right-wing media" about the incident did acknowledge that Leete's inflammatory remarks "of course should never be used in reference to other people, even those we strongly disagree with. They do try to explain what she meant, though.

Leete's comments were included in Hannah Natanson's reporting for The Washington Post, in a piece which was updated Saturday afternoon:

In an emailed statement Friday, Leete wrote that her “Let them die” comment referred to “the ideals that show a disregard and lack of support for our teachers who have a truly difficult job to do even without a pandemic.” She also sent The Washington Post a written copy of her speech, which read, “Let them (ideals) die.” That sentence is followed in the document by a paragraph in which Leete instructed herself to “ad lib — referring to ideals that would have schools open during a pandemic, guns in schools, not supporting teachers .?.?. etc.” In her email Friday, Leete wrote, “I will certainly admit, it was ineloquently stated and with a pause for the applause, the timing was off.”

Natanson also revealed it appears Leete is no longer with the Fairfax PTA, either, as the position is listed as "vacant" on their website:

But, as the fallout from her remarks continues — fueled by conservative commentators online — Leete appears to have already lost another job: her position as vice president of communications for the Fairfax County Council Parent Teacher Association. As of Saturday morning, the Fairfax PTA website listed the communications vice president role as “Vacant” in a slot that contained Leete’s name as recently as Friday evening. The Fairfax PTA did not immediately respond to a question asking why and how Leete had lost her position with the group.

Blue Virginia also chose to condemn the negative attention the Fairfax NAACP has faced:

Of course, the response to inflammatory words shouldn’t be “hate-filled emails, phone calls, and social media posts, which have been laced with racial epithets, vile language and threats,” which the Fairfax NAACP says it has received the past couple days. That’s just totally unacceptable.

Included in the Sunday post from Blue Virginia is the Fairfax NAACP's statement, which spends a couple of sentences condemning such rhetoric, but then doubles down on Leete's other remarks and decries the "racism and sexism" that has followed: