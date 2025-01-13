Arizona's Attorney General Vows to Continue Jack Smith's Lawfare
You Won't Believe What This Trans Athlete Said About Competing Against Women

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 13, 2025 12:30 PM
Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via AP

A so-called “transgender” college basketball player claimed that he is at a “major biological disadvantage” competing against women. 

According to Daily Mail, Harriette Mackenzie, 21, leads Vancouver Island in points, rebounds and blocks this season. He is 6’2. Previously, he broke five women's basketball records at Mount Royal University, his previous school.

On Instagram, Mackenzie said that “she” began transitioning in “kindergarten” and that “she” has been targeted by female athletes she competes with against. Specifically, players at Columbia Bible College (CBC).

“I never went through male puberty, I only went through female puberty,” Mackenzie claimed. “Queer, trans, and non-binary people belong in sports.”

Last week, reports broke that CBC would not compete against Vancouver Island University because Mackenzie accused the team’s coach, Taylor Claggett, of “applauding” a rough play on her (via Daily Mail):

In a video posted to Instagram on October 30, she also alleged that Claggett 'corned' a Vancouver Island staffer and insisted she shouldn't be able to play women's basketball during a 'tirade' after their first game.

[...]

Mackenzie, who began her transition in kindergarten having never undergone a male puberty, also accused CBC of 'trying to injure me' during the second game between the two schools.

In her Instagram post, she cited one clip of her being thrown to the floor by a CBC player and a second that appeared to show Claggett applauding the action on the sideline.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, all 13 players on the Vancouver Island University team signed a letter to the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST), saying that they do not feel safe playing at Columbia Bible College. 

"All of us should be free to be ourselves and play the game we love in a supportive and safe environment, including queer and trans athletes," read the letter.

However, video shared on X by the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) shows Mackenzie “manhandling” players on the CBC team.

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

