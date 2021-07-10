Date for First January 6 Commission Hearing Has Been Proposed, and It May or May Not Involve Republicans

The first hearing for the select committee on the January 6 Capitol is fast approaching, with or without Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) picks being chosen for the committee.

On Friday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the committee, appeared on MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports," where he offered that the first hearing will be July 21 or 22. He says they will "absolutely" move forward "based on the legislation passed," because they "have a quorum of the committee, and the committee is committed to doing our job."

1/6 Select Committee Chair @BennieGThompson tells @halliejackson the committee plans to hold its first hearing on July 21st or 22nd.



Thompson also says the committee will move on with its work with or without GOP appointees. pic.twitter.com/Ab9LVZLe6W — Hallie Jackson Reports (@HallieOnMSNBC) July 9, 2021

The congressman assured Jackson that they are moving along in the process, to do with "all the administrative things we need to do," such as hiring staff and funding office space.

He wants to hear from police officers and support staff. "We want to hear from them," the congressman said. "Some of these people just want to come to work and go home. They should not have been threatened to the extent of losing their life just to come to work."

The clip does not mention anyone by name who lost their life on January 6, though leftists have particularly rallied around the late Officer Brian Sicknick. A medical examiner ultimately revealed in April, however, that Sicknick's death on January 7 was caused by a stroke.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) created the select committee after legislation for an independent investigation failed after being filibustered by Republicans in the Senate. The bill had passed in the House with a vote of 252-176.

Leader McCarthy is able to name five of the 13 members for the select committee. As Felicia Sonmez and Marianna Sotomayor reported for The Washington Post:

According to Republican aides who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, McCarthy is expected to name GOP members to the panel, but it’s unclear when he’ll make that decision public. ... Pelosi designed the Jan. 6 select committee to have 13 members, five of whom would be appointed “after consultation with” McCarthy. That means she will maintain the power to overrule any McCarthy pick whom Democrats consider objectionable.

There are many familiar faces when it comes to the members Pelosi has picked for the committee. In addition to Thompson, Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Adam Schiff, both Democrats from California, will serve as chairs. They were also involved as impeachment managers in Trump's impeachment trials. Another manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), is also a member. Others include Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), and last but not least, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Rep. Cheney is arguably the fiercest member of the GOP opposed to the former president. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is similarly anti-Trump, were the only two Republicans to vote in favor of the select committee.

Leader McCarthy found it "shocking" that Rep. Cheney, the former Chair of the House Republican Conference until she was voted out and replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), would accept the spot. "Maybe she's closer to her than us," McCarthy said about Cheney accepting the spot from Pelosi.