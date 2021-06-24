Pelosi Confirms Formation of Select Committee to Investigate Capitol Riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confirmed on Thursday morning that she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot.

“This morning with great solemnity and sadness I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6th insurrection,” Pelosi told reporters. She said that the committee will get to the bottom of the "many questions" at hand about the days leading up to and including January 6.

"We see this complimentary not instead of and hopeful that there could be a [September 11-style] commission at some point," the speaker added.

Pelosi: "This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing the House will be establishing a select committee eon the Jan. 6 insurrection." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) June 24, 2021

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will create a select committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection and its causes



"It is imperative now that we establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen" https://t.co/3UI9M1lZLx pic.twitter.com/m3AIYemuCR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2021

The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th.



We *will* get to the truth. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 24, 2021

The speaker did not yet announce who will be leading the commission.

“I will make those announcements later," Pelosi said.

The House passed legislation to create a commission to investigate the riot that occurred on January 6. Senate Republicans quickly killed the legislation, as federal agencies are already investigating the events.