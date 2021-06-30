Two Republicans Stabbed Us in the Back Over the Capitol Hill Riot Committee

There’s going to be a select committee on the Capitol Hill riot that occurred on January 6. Nothing we’re about to tell you is shocking. The Democrats had the votes to do this and their obsession with trying to keep this in the news cycle when everyone else has either moved on or simply doesn’t care is also predictable. It’s also not shocking who decided to betray us and side with Democrats in establishing this hyper-partisan witch hunt committee. You already know their names. They’ve been on television an ungodly number of times spewing anti-Trump nonsense. It’s the liberal media’s favorite Republicans, Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) (via NBC News):

The House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, the only step needed to formalize the panel's creation. The House voted 222 to 190, with two Republicans joining all present Democrat in authorizing the committee. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, and Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the committee. "It's not my favored option," Kinzinger told Chicago-based television station Fox 32. "But the point is, we can't keep pretending like Jan. 6 didn't happen. We need full accounting for it and then we can move on." Earlier this month, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the panel as "complementary, not instead of" the bipartisan commission that already passed in the House and then was blocked by Senate Republicans in May.

Oh, shut up, Adam. There was a riot on January 6, yes. But guess what—we’ve all moved on. No one cares—no one, except Democrats and unhinged liberals so if that doesn’t raise a red flag for you, buddy—I don’t know what to tell you. We know it happened, but we also know that the liberal media and Democrats want to keep it in the news to attack Trump and distract the nation from Biden’s lackluster agenda. The jobs reports are bad. We got rolled abroad, especially during Biden’s recent meeting with Putin. Inflation is soaring. This infrastructure bill was almost torched…by Joe Biden who lobbed a veto threat unnecessarily. The Democrat election takeover bill, aka the For the People Act, was also sunk. There’s not a lot the Biden folks can say is going well, which is why they decided to bomb some Iranian targets in ‘Wag the Dog’ fashion. And this is yet another topic that will keep liberal outlets glued because they’re Trump deranged. It’s keeping the echo chamber loud—and Kinzinger and Cheney decided to endorse that. They have no idea how they’re being played by the liberal media. It would be sad if it weren’t so pathetic.

New from Liz Cheney:



"Our nation, and the families of the brave law enforcement officers who were injured defending us or died following the attack, deserve answers. I believe this select committee is our only remaining option. I will vote to support it." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 30, 2021

That's a lie. Officer Brian Sicknick, whose death has been tragically weaponized by the Left, died of natural causes. The rioters did not kill him. This was not an insurrection. The only person who died inside the Capitol Building was Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Police officer whose name is still unknown.