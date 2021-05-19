House Passes Bill for Jan. 6 Commission with Bipartisan Support

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to create a commission on the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The bill passed 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all of the Democrats in the House.

McCarthy opposed it. Scalise opposed it and whipped the vote. McConnell opposed it. Trump opposed it. And 35 House Republicans voted yes. https://t.co/08W7ovRRA6 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 20, 2021

All 10 of the Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump were part of those 35 who voted in favor of the commission.

On Tuesday night, Trump issued the following statement:

Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately. Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came out against the commission, as Reagan reported. Sen. McConnell called the proposal "slanted and unbalanced." Part of Leader McCarthy's issue was that the commission would not be looking into "political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021."

According to the Washington Post, McConnell's opposition means "its chances of clearing the Senate dimmed."

The commission, should it pass in the Senate, will have members from both parties. Sen. McConnell and Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will pick the Republican members. The members cannot be anyone currently serving in Congress.

Leader McCarthy voted against the proposal today, as did other House Republican leaders Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).