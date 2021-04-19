U.S. Capitol Building

BREAKING: Medical Examiner Finally Releases Officer Sicknick Cause of Death...and When It Happened

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 4:15 PM
Source: U.S. Capitol Police

The Washington D.C. medical examiner has finally released the cause of death for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. For months, the media narrative, without evidence, held Trump supporters responsible for his "murder." Today, it was revealed Sicknick died the day after January 6 from natural causes after suffering two strokes. The examiner said there was no evidence to suggest Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher or had a reaction to chemical irritants deployed against him. 

In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries.

Sicknick collapsed after returning to his office during the riot and died about eight hours later, on Jan. 7.

Diaz said Sicknick suffered two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery that supplies blood to that area of the body. Diaz said he could not comment on whether Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition, citing privacy laws.

The reaction to the news has been swift.

Most Popular