Did the DNC Chair Use an Insult Generator in His Bizarre Tweet Against Ted Cruz?

The similarities between President Joe Biden and former President Jimmy Carter are quite clear. They have been clear. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) did us all a favor in reminding us once more of what they entail, as he did on Thursday's "Fox News Primetime."

Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. https://t.co/Tm7cj0UywP via @BreitbartNews — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2021

The senator pointed out that "that there's an analog in relatively recent history, and that’s to Jimmy Carter. And I believe Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. We’re five months into the Biden administration. We — we already have a gas crisis, gas lines, an inflation crisis, war in the Middle East. And the same sort of ideology and incompetence that the — that characterized the Carter regime, characterizes now the Biden-Harris regime, and it took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan."

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison absolutely lost his mind.

Sen. Cancun, you aren’t qualified enough to tie his shoes let alone speak his name disparagingly.



Unlike you, Pres. Carter has never betrayed his oath & never abandoned his people in the midst of a disaster. He has dedicated his entire life to helping people- the least of these. https://t.co/wdbz9YYMok — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) July 2, 2021

Did Harrison turn to an insult generator to come up with this?

In case you've forgotten who Harrison is, he ran against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in 2020. Seeing that Harrison is not Sen. Harrison, he was clearly beaten by Sen. Graham. Not only did Graham beat him, he did by double-digits, 54.4 percent to 44.2 percent.

The race was one of the ten that the Lincoln Project poured tons of cash into, and one of the eight where their candidate of choice lost.

Cruz isn't the only one to have noticed the similarities. Far from it. Numerous columnists for Townhall have as well, including Rachel Alexander, Craig Shirley, Wayne Allyn Root, Kurt Schlichter, and John Ullyot.

If Biden is Carter, does this mean we'll soon have another President Ronald Reagan? If Sen. Cruz is hopeful, we ought to be as well.