Jimmy Carter

Did the DNC Chair Use an Insult Generator in His Bizarre Tweet Against Ted Cruz?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2021 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Did the DNC Chair Use an Insult Generator in His Bizarre Tweet Against Ted Cruz?

Source: AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

The similarities between President Joe Biden and former President Jimmy Carter are quite clear. They have been clear. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) did us all a favor in reminding us once more of what they entail, as he did on Thursday's "Fox News Primetime."

The senator pointed out that "that there's an analog in relatively recent history, and that’s to Jimmy Carter.  And I believe Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. We’re five months into the Biden administration. We — we already have a gas crisis, gas lines, an inflation crisis, war in the Middle East. And the same sort of ideology and incompetence that the — that characterized the Carter regime, characterizes now the Biden-Harris regime, and it took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan."

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison absolutely lost his mind. 

Did Harrison turn to an insult generator to come up with this?  

In case you've forgotten who Harrison is, he ran against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in 2020. Seeing that Harrison is not Sen. Harrison, he was clearly beaten by Sen. Graham. Not only did Graham beat him, he did by double-digits, 54.4 percent to 44.2 percent. 

The race was one of the ten that the Lincoln Project poured tons of cash into, and one of the eight where their candidate of choice lost.

Cruz isn't the only one to have noticed the similarities. Far from it. Numerous columnists for Townhall have as well, including Rachel Alexander, Craig Shirley, Wayne Allyn Root, Kurt Schlichter, and John Ullyot

If Biden is Carter, does this mean we'll soon have another President Ronald Reagan? If Sen. Cruz is hopeful, we ought to be as well. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Cop Fired for Not Turning on Body Camera Ahead of Deadly Shooting
Landon Mion
More and More Republican Women Are Running for House Seats
Rebecca Downs
What is with the Delta Variant Fear-Mongering?
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Sha'Carri Richardson Explains Marijuana Use After Suspension from Olympic Games
Landon Mion
Gunfire Erupts in Mexican Border Town as Smuggler Makes Candid Admission About Biden's Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
If Anyone Thinks This Is Suitable Replacement for Steak, They Deserve to Starve
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular