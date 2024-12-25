Poll Shows Americans Are Hopeful For 2025, and the Reason Why Might Make You Smile

Despite a long and arduous election season, rampant economic woes, and an increasingly polarized society, Americans remain optimistic about 2025, according to a recent poll.

There are several reasons why people are encouraged heading into the new year, but one of them might be slightly surprising: The prospect of President-elect Donald Trump taking office.

A CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that 60 percent of respondents said the incoming Trump administration is a reason why they are feeling “hopeful” about 2025.

About 55 percent cited family/personal relationships, while 51 percent referred to the economy, personal finances, and opportunities.

Party affiliation appears to have significantly influenced respondents’ optimism, with 85 percent of Republicans feeling hopeful about the new year, compared to 49 percent of Independents and 38 percent of Democrats. This disparity suggests that Americans still view things through a partisan lens.

Americans have a dismal view of the current state of the U.S. economy. Only 40 percent described it as “good,” while 54 percent indicated it is in bad shape. Much of the negative sentiment is driven by serious concerns over inflation (96 percent), uncertainty (80 percent), and personal finances (75 percent).

However, the data becomes even more interesting when respondents indicate whether they believe Trump will be able to fix America’s economic problems. The poll found that 40 percent believe the president-elect would lower food and grocery prices, while 36 believe prices would continue to rise. About 24 percent expected no change.

If these numbers persist, it presents a powerful opportunity for Republicans, who will control the White House and both chambers of Congress. This is when they need to deliver real solutions if they wish to keep the political winds at their backs.

If Trump and Republican lawmakers can turn the proverbial ship around and successfully address issues like the economy, border crisis, inflation, crime, education, and others, they will ensure that they retain power for years to come. In fact, they now have a chance to win over voters who do not traditionally vote Republican if they play their cards right.

It is also worth noting that while Americans are optimistic, political tensions have not calmed down one iota. In fact, I expect them to get even worse – especially after the Orange Man What Is Bad™ is inaugurated. When he takes office, Democrats will pull out all the stops to get revenge on their most hated political foe and his supporters.

There is also the persistent risk of political violence. So far, things have been calm since Election Day. Hopefully, it will stay that way. But there is a chance that we could be seeing the calm before the storm – especially as we draw nearer to the inauguration.

America will likely become even more polarized as Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media devolve into mindless outrage any time Trump sneezes. With Trump at the bully pulpit, he might do precisely what he did during his first term: Expose their blatant political bias and provoke them into beclowning themselves.

Still, things could be looking up – especially if Republicans deliver on their promises.