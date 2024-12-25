WATCH: California's Harsher Criminal Penalties Are Working
Legal Group Puts Sanctuary Jurisdictions on Notice Ahead of Trump's Mass Deportation Operation

Leah Barkoukis
December 25, 2024
America First Legal is putting sanctuary jurisdictions on notice ahead of the mass deportation operation President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to carry out, beginning on Day One of his administration.

The conservative legal group said it sent letters to 249 elected officials in sanctuary jurisdictions warning them about the consequences of interfering with federal enforcement of immigration laws.

AFL’s letters to elected officials in sanctuary jurisdictions warn:

- The federal government has ultimate authority over immigration.

- Federal law prohibits interfering with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and state or local officials’ communications on immigration status.

- To conceal, harbor, or shield aliens is a federal crime.

- Sanctuary jurisdiction policies can lead to criminal liability.

- Sanctuary jurisdiction policies can lead to personal financial liability.

"We have identified your jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction that is violating federal law," the letter reads. "Such lawlessness subjects you and your subordinates to significant risk of criminal and civil liability. Accordingly, we are sending this letter to put you on notice of this risk and insist that you comply with our nation’s laws." 

Additionally, AFL is launching a “Sanctuary Strongholds” website that identifies these jurisdictions across the country and lists the contact information for elected officials who violate federal law. 

The group also filed a petition with the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) “to increase transparency into crimes committed by illegal aliens against women and children.”

And investigative requests were filed with “17 key states and cities across the U.S. to expose the individuals and organizations actively undermining federal immigration enforcement and the rule of law.”

"The left-wing politicians who create and run them, and those who support them, put our citizens at risk, undermine our Constitution, and dangerously erode the rule of law," America First Legal's Senior Vice President Reed D. Rubenstein said of sanctuary jurisdictions, reports Fox News. "America First Legal will continue working tirelessly to protect our immigration laws and support the brave men and women who enforce them. Today’s actions are but a first step in our fight against sanctuary lawlessness." 

