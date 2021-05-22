Ted Cruz Wrecks Brian Williams Over 'Kremlin Cruz' Charges

People should just come to terms with how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) thrives on the negative attention. Brian Williams certainly hasn't, judging by his closing segment on Friday's "The 11th Hour." The segment attacked the senator for sharing a Russian military recruitment ad over Twitter, referring to him as "Kremlin Cruz."

"He really won't like being called 'Kremlin Cruz' after his latest and remarkably stupid lapse in judgment." Williams even suggested that Cruz wanted to be president, but of another country. He also brought up that the senator went to Princeton and Harvard instead of serving in the military, as if that had relevance.

Williams closed his segment with reminding viewers that Cruz is up for re-election in 2024. I'm sure Texans will think long and hard about how a cable news TV show host in New York City thinks they should vote.

All of this because the senator contrasted a Russian military ad with the recent pattern of ridiculously woke military ads being sent out by GoArmy as part of their series known as "the Calling," which Leah has covered.

As Spencer reported on Friday, the backlash was so intense that the GoArmy YouTube channel turned off comments for this video series, while comments remain open for others.

Here's how Sen. Cruz responded to Williams:

2/x Now, he’s throwing a hissy fit that I criticized the ridiculously woke video that the Biden admin put out. Williams accidentally told the truth, when he describes it as “a video meant to diminish the U.S. military.”



TRUE. That’s the problem. (The Pentagon put it out.) — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

4/x (2) I was arguing that our military needs to be able to kick the ass of Russian soldiers. It’s Brian & his lefty comrades that are working relentlessly to diminish the effectiveness of the U.S. military—the finest fighting force on the face of the planet. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

6/x Cover that, Brian.



But that would be actual news, something you don’t do.



Use your condescending wit to call Biden “Kremlin Joe”—he’s the one illegally giving billions to Putin.



But your corporate overlords wouldn’t let you.



Congrats, Brian. You are Pravda. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

Here's the ad Sen. Cruz had shared on Thursday.

Holy crap.



Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

When, as the senator mentions, President Biden was the one to clear the way for Russia to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, for Williams to focus on Cruz's tweets is a mainstream media distraction of the worst kind. And, we of course cannot forget that Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first actions in office.