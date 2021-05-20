Russia

Psaki Cornered on Biden Killing Keystone XL But Approving Russia's Pipeline

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 20, 2021 2:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was cornered by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy Thursday afternoon when he asked about why President Joe Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline in the United States but just greenlit the completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Europe. 

Biden signed an executive order halting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline within hours of being sworn in as president on January 20, 2021. In doing so, he killed thousands of high-paying, union jobs. 

Democrats and Republicans are blasting Biden for the Nord Stream 2 approval and questioning how it benefits national security U.S. interests. 

"I am opposed to the decision by the Biden Administration to waive sanctions on NS2 AG and Matthias Warnig.  I urge the administration to rip off the Band-Aid, lift these waivers and move forward with the congressionally mandated sanctions. The administration has said that the pipeline is a bad idea and that it is a Russian malign influence project. I share that sentiment, but fail to see how today’s decision will advance U.S. efforts to counter Russian aggression in Europe," Chairman of the Senator Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez released in a statement.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is calling Biden's decision to wave sanctions on Nord Stream 2 a gift to Russia President Vladimir Putin. 

Most Popular