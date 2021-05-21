Army Strong? YouTube Comments Disabled on Woke Recruitment Videos

The GoArmy YouTube channel has uploaded more than 800 videos since its launch in 2010, but its recently posted video series titled "The Calling" drew enough online ire that the Army removed viewers' ability to post comments on all six recruitment videos in the playlist.

As Leah outlined last week, the new video series "takes wokeness to the next level, featuring lesbian moms, a same-sex wedding, equality marches, and more."





"Needless to say, the video was not confidence inspiring among conservative critics especially when compared with the type of recruitment videos our adversaries are airing," Leah noted. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) reinforced the contrast in a tweet comparing "The Calling" series with a Russian army ad on Thursday.

Holy crap.



Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

A look around the GoArmy YouTube channel turns up several other recent video series, such as the "What's Your Warrior," "Q&Army," and "Warrior Weeks," all with comments turned on. "The Calling" recruitment videos are the only videos posted to the GoArmy channel this year that have comments turned off.

Run by the United States Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), the GoArmy YouTube channel promises to "feature videos that will help you understand how your skills can make an impact" and help viewers "learn how you can turn a global challenge into your daily mission."

A spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office told ArmyTimes that "the comments violated our social media policy and were not aligned with Army values. Out of respect for the safety and wellbeing of our soldiers and their families, we have disabled the comments."

America's servicemen and women are among the bravest, most selfless people in the world. The sacrifices made by them and their families to protect our freedom and way of life should be appreciated. But I want to know that our military forces can withstand more than what amounts to mean tweets.

"Provide the Strength" is USAREC's motto, but apparently strength enough could not be provided to handle the criticism of online comment sections.