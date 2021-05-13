Military

US vs. Russia: Watch These Two Military Recruitment Videos and You'll Quickly See Why We're 'So Screwed'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
May 13, 2021
Source: Screenshot/Army

Move over, CIA. The Army’s new recruitment video takes wokeness to the next level, featuring lesbian moms, a same-sex wedding, equality marches, and more. 

Described by leftist outlets as a “tear-jerking queer story,” the new animated video is part of a series, “The Calling,” which showcases why five soldiers joined the Army. 

One video in the campaign features corporal Emma Malonelord, who operates the Patriot missile defense system.

“It begins in California, with a little girl raised by two moms,” Malonelord says. “Although I had a fairly typical childhood, took ballet, played violin, I also marched for equality.

“I like to think I’ve been defending freedom from an early age,” she continues.

After the pride parade, she talks about a tragic accident that left one of her mothers paralyzed, though she did make a recovery to eventually walk down the aisle to marry her other mother. 

As college graduation approached, Malonelord says she began “feeling like I’ve been handed so much in life, a sorority girl stereotype…but what had I really achieved on my own?”

“I needed my own adventures, my own challenge, and after meeting with an army recruiter, I found it,” she adds. “A way to prove my inner strength and maybe shatter some stereotypes along the way.”

Needless to say, the video was not confidence inspiring among conservative critics, especially when compared to the type of recruitment videos our adversaries are airing. 

