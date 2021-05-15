Of Course Trump Wants Credit for the Vaccines, He Deserves It!

It's one thing for the media to rag on Donald Trump so much. That is nothing new and heck, Trump reveled in it. It's another thing for the media to mislead when it comes to what the former president has done right. When the CDC finally got with the science and updated its guidelines to acknowledge that vaccinated people don't have to wear masks indoors, Trump understandably wanted credit for that. And the media savaged him for it, with many outlets making fun, as if the "miracle" that Operation Warp Speed really is is somehow funny.

As Friday's statement from Trump read:

Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule (despite the fact that everybody, including Fauci, said would never happen), that we no longer need masks, and yet our names are not even mentioned in what everybody is calling the modern day miracle of the vaccines? Without the vaccines, this world would have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu, where up to 100 million people died. Because of the vaccines we pushed and developed in record time, nothing like that will be even close to happening. Just a mention please! The Biden Administration had zero to do with it. All they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!

For Trump, that's rather tame. But the mainstream media made him look like a whiny, desperate, baby. Here are some examples:

Perhaps the worst of all came months ago from Refinery 29, which is often the worst on other topics. Lydia Wang wrote that "Florida Man Thinks Everyone Should Thank Him For Their “Beautiful” Vaccinations."

Sadly, this isn't that new. President Joe Biden has sought to erase any and all contributions from the Trump administration on this. During the vice presidential debate, Kamala Harris laughed her bizarre tick of a laugh and said she wouldn't take the vaccine if Trump said to. What do you know, she was one of the first to get it.

The Biden administration and the CDC have been slow as it is to get us back to normal. Could you just imagine where we'd be if we didn't have Trump to thank? I shudder to think.

Even if Trump shouldn't have expected any recognition, he still deserves it.