Kamala Harris is Handed Yet Another Project to Lead

Vice President Kamala Harris has been handed yet another project to handle. Because she's handled being tasked with stemming the surge of migrants at the border, right? The vice president will now be chairing the National Space Council, one of the few aspects of the Trump administration that was kept by Biden, as Miriam Kramer reported for Axios.

As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 1, 2021

As Kramer also reported:

"The council's basic objectives — national security, basic science, technological development, contributions to U.S. economic growth and the commercial sector — will all be maintained," a senior administration official said during a call with reporters Saturday. "To that, I would just want to add that the vice president also intends to put her own personal stamp on the council."

That includes an emphasis on STEM, climate change and "sustainable development of commercial space activity," the official noted.

Of course it includes climate change! What would the Biden administration do if it couldn't insert climate change into every facet of policy decisions.

The @VP will Chair the National Space Council, focusing on:

??Sustainable development of commercial space activity

??Peaceful norms & responsible behaviors

??Peaceful exploration objectives w/allies

??Climate change

??STEM

??Diversity & economic development

??Cyber security — Rachel Palermo (@RachelPalermo46) May 1, 2021

Space Force came out of the council. As you recall, White House Press Secretary came under fire in February for mocking and having zero understanding or appreciation for what the newest branch of military does, which she was forced to clarify that same night over Twitter.

Someone who is thrilled about the announcement is former Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), who was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday as the head of NASA. Nelson lost his Senate seat to Republican Sen. Rick Scott in the 2018 election.

“The Vice President is the perfect person to lead the federal government’s space policy," says Sen. Bill Nelson, who the U.S. Senate confirmed as our 14th administrator. Read Nelson's full statement about @VP serving as chair of the National Space Council: https://t.co/FTxqBs6emu https://t.co/vKGn2G64sv — NASA (@NASA) May 1, 2021

Notice how Nelson calls Vice President Harris "the perfect person." I wonder if that's like President Biden calling Harris "the most qualified person" when he announced she would lead efforts to stem the surge of migrants from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. That was over a month ago, though, and the vice president has yet to visit the border or meet with the leaders of those countries.