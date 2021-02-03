Jen Psaki

Psaki Blasted Over 'Disgraceful' Comment About Sixth Military Branch

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 6:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki Blasted Over 'Disgraceful' Comment About Sixth Military Branch

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced backlash Tuesday after not only mocking the Space Force during a press briefing, but appearing to have no understanding of the sixth branch of the armed forces whatsoever.

Responding to a reporter’s (serious) question about whether President Biden “has made a decision on keeping, or keeping the scope of, Space Force,” Psaki responded sarcastically, “Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today!”

“It’s not. It’s an entire branch,” the reporter responded.

Needless to say, Psaki didn’t have an answer to that “interesting question” but said that she’d check with their Space Force contact, which she admitted she had no idea who that even is. 

Rep. Mike Rogers, the House Armed Services Committee's top Republican, called her comment "disgraceful."

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny," he said. 

“The Space Force was passed with near unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards,” Rogers continued. “Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment.”

Psaki did end up circling back, but the tweet was not received any better. 

"We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work," she later tweeted.

If she's truly interested in learning more about Space Force, she could start by doing her own research on some of their "important work" first. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Is This a Joke? That Who Biden's State Department Spox Declared Was Our Greatest National Security Threat
Matt Vespa

That's the Comparison a Former SEC Commissioner Doled Out to Explain Populist Swell on Wall Street/
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Dem Senator Lists the Reasons Biden's One Executive Order Was a Fatal Mistake
Beth Baumann
Florida's Governor Has A Message for Big Tech Regarding Banning Politicians
Matt Vespa

Biden Killed the Keystone Pipeline, Now He's Killing Small Towns
Beth Baumann

Democrats: No, We Don't Want Schools to Reopen
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular