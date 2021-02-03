White House

The Space Force Is Here to Stay

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Feb 03, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After mocking the Space Force from the White House briefing room Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the Biden Administration's "full support" for the newest branch of the U.S. military.

"They [Space Force] absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration. We are not revisiting the decision to establish a Space Force. The desire of the Department of Defense to focus greater attention and resources on the growing security challenges in space has long been a bipartisan issue informed by numerous independent commissions and studies conducted across multiple administrations. Thousands of men and women proudly serve in the Space Force, as you know, it was established by Congress and any other steps would have to be taken by Congress, not by the administration," Psaki said, adding she has not spoken to President Biden about whether he will move forward with plans to put a man back on the moon by 2024.

Last night, Psaki attempted to clarify her remarks through a tweet after backlash from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

