Biden spoke to reporters on the White House Lawn on Sunday, where he explicitly addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo for the first time. Don't get too excited, though, because he said virtually nothing.

"I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us," he told the reporters. This so-called update still counts because Biden himself hadn't spoken about it before, which even CNN admits.

WATCH: @POTUS arrives back at the White House on Marine One, answers question on whether Gov. Cuomo should resign. pic.twitter.com/ovzmYwgeRW — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

Biden's previous lack of a response remains noteworthy but not surprising. Jonathan Swan wrote for Axios and mentioned while on this morning's "Fox News Sunday" panel that Biden's silence was "increasingly conspicuous" and"already seems unsustainable."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Friday about Cuomo. She gave this answer:

The President believes that every woman who’s come forward — there have now been six, I believe, who have come forward — deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect, and should be able to tell her story. There also is an independent investigation that is ongoing, of course, in the state, with subpoena power overseen by the attorney general, and he certainly supports that moving forward.

The number of women who have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct is actually seven.

Previously, the most significant elected officials to finally break their silence were fellow New York Democrats, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who on Friday night called on Cuomo to resign, after being called out themselves for refusing to say so sooner.

Swan aptly emphasized on Sunday morning that if anyone can get to Cuomo though, it may be Biden.

As the leader of this country and of the Democratic Party, Biden absolutely should take on that responsibility.

CNN was also willing to admit that Vice President Kamala Harris has stayed silent so far as well.