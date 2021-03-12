Chuck Schumer

'Cowards': Cuomo Accuser Torches Schumer and Gillibrand for #MeToo Hypocrisy

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Lawmakers in New York, at both the state and federal levels, are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign, with the exception of two high-profile legislators. New York’s pair of Senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have yet to join calls for Cuomo’s resignation. 

Both lawmakers claim to be champions for victims of sexual assault and harassment and previously encouraged colleagues to “believe women” who come forward with claims, but have not stood up to the governor. Cuomo’s first accuser, former aide Lindsey Boylan, called out Schumer and Gillibrand for the hypocrisy. Boylan vowed to support a primary challenger for both lawmakers.

Both lawmakers disqualified a conservative Supreme Court nominee less-credibly accused of sexual misconduct, for politically expediency.

The governor has made it clear that he has no intention of resigning, despite bipartisan calls for him to do so.

