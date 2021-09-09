ATF

White House to Withdraw Chipman Nomination: Report

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 9:08 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House to Withdraw Chipman Nomination: Report

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The White House is reportedly preparing to withdraw David Chipman, a highly controversial nominee, from consideration to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), The Washington Post reported on Thursday morning. 

Chipman's nomination was followed with bipartisan opposition on account of his anti-second amendment stances.  Via WaPo:

The White House is planning to withdraw David Chipman’s nomination to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this week amid bipartisan pushback over his gun control advocacy, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

President Biden nominated Chipman, who worked at ATF for more than two decades before joining the gun control group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), in April as part of a larger effort to curb gun violence.

The White House declined to comment. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about the nominee.

Chipman was grilled by Republican senators during his confirmation hearings, and could not give Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) the definition of an "assault weapon."

Chipman is the second nominee for a major post that the Biden administration has been forced to withdraw.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden's Approval Rating Just Keeps Getting Worse
Leah Barkoukis
It's Not Hard to Figure Out Why You Didn't Hear About Fauci Being Exposed as a Liar Yet
Matt Vespa

National Archives Has a New Trigger Warning on Its Website. People Are Stunned to See Where It Appears.
Leah Barkoukis
Deranged Woke Woman Physically Attacks Larry Elder in California
Katie Pavlich
'This Guy's a Hero': How One Man Is Fighting Back Against Vaccine Mandates in NYC
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Project Veritas' James O'Keefe Tells Candace Owens: 'I Don’t Think the Truth Is Political'
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular