RNC Brings the Receipts on Biden Admin's Afghanistan Failure

President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, which brought obvious repercussions that the administration was not prepared for, is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike as the Taliban takes control. The Republican National Committee (RNC) is bringing the receipts of the Biden administration’s lack of preparedness for the predicted outcome of the botched withdrawal.

The committee took note of the president's promise that the withdrawal of forces would be done “responsibly,” “deliberately,” and “safely,” in a new video first shared with Townhall. Biden also vowed that a Taliban takeover was not a possibility, and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby argued that the situation in Kabul was “calm.” The commander-in-chief assured Americans that the Afghan government had the capacity to “sustain the government,” and promised that the U.S. government would not “walk away.”

The RNC argued that there is "no justification" for the president's "lies about the situation in Afghanistan," as well as the "reckless" decisions made by the administration.

"Biden’s failures in Afghanistan has weakened our standing in the world, left Americans in harm’s way, and abandoned our allies," RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn said on Wednesday. "There is no justification for Biden’s lies about the situation in Afghanistan and the reckless decisions made. Despite assuring Americans that there would be peace and order, Biden’s failed withdrawal has imploded into chaos and an international disaster."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, insisted that U.S. intelligence did not predict a collapse of Afghanistan "in 11 days," but the administration's own report indicated that a Taliban takeover was inevitable.

General Mark Milley dismisses reports that US intelligence had pre-warned about the likelihood of a rapid collapse of the Afghanistan government and a complete takeover by the Taliban:



"There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse...in 11 days."

While the crisis worsens, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the federal government does not have the capability to bring "large numbers of people" to safety.