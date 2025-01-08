Are We Shocked This Dem Is Salivating Over Impeaching Trump Again?

Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States on January 20. And the Democrats will be waiting in the tall grass for him to do something ordinary, routine, and within his powers but overhype it as some phantom extralegal offense to impeach him again. Retaking the US Senate was a ‘must-win’ situation, besides the fact that the map was overly generous to Republicans.

Advertisement

If Kamala had won in a worst-case scenario, we would have a firewall against total left-wing lunacy. If Trump won, his agenda should have a smoother ride in becoming law and a beachhead against this impeachment nonsense.

Adam Schiff is already licking his chops over being able to impeach President Trump again:



"If he abuses his office, we will vigorously push back, fight back, stand up to him as we had to do during his first term in office." pic.twitter.com/Baj7Aqw2gs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2025

It's also not shocking that Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made this known before Mr. Trump took office.

"If he abuses his office, we will vigorously push back, fight back, stand up to him as we had to do during his first term in office,” he said.

To Democrats, abusing his office is merely standing in it. But this isn’t like the first Trump presidency. Trump has a mandate: he won the popular vote and the Electoral College. The Left has done everything and anything to stop this man—all actions have failed. The lawfare blew up in their faces, reaching a point where liberals were fuming at Attorney General Merrick Garland. The country is exhausted of anti-Trump hysterics.