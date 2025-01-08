How Are We Going to Defeat the 'Elite One Percent'?
How the Liberal Media Weaponized Jimmy Carter's Death to Attack Trump
PolitiFact Does a Faceplant Whining About Facebook's New Fact-Checking Policy
How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic
VIP
The Western Elites Are Fine With Our Own People Being Abused
It Looks Like The View's Sunny Hostin Exposed Her Husband's Alleged Insurance Fraud...
Victimhood U
WHERE DID ALL THE FASCISM TALK GO?
VIP
Here's What Trump Told Greenlanders During Don Jr.'s Visit
As Fire Rips Through LA, First Responders Report 'the Hydrants Are Down'
The Fall of the Censorship Wall at Facebook
Carter's Greatest Conflicts vs. Reagan's
When the Mask Falls
Congress Should Stop Funding Woke Teachers
Tipsheet

Are We Shocked This Dem Is Salivating Over Impeaching Trump Again?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 08, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States on January 20. And the Democrats will be waiting in the tall grass for him to do something ordinary, routine, and within his powers but overhype it as some phantom extralegal offense to impeach him again. Retaking the US Senate was a  ‘must-win’ situation, besides the fact that the map was overly generous to Republicans.  

Advertisement

If Kamala had won in a worst-case scenario, we would have a firewall against total left-wing lunacy. If Trump won, his agenda should have a smoother ride in becoming law and a beachhead against this impeachment nonsense.  

It's also not shocking that Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made this known before Mr. Trump took office.  

"If he abuses his office, we will vigorously push back, fight back, stand up to him as we had to do during his first term in office,” he said.  

To Democrats, abusing his office is merely standing in it. But this isn’t like the first Trump presidency. Trump has a mandate: he won the popular vote and the Electoral College. The Left has done everything and anything to stop this man—all actions have failed. The lawfare blew up in their faces, reaching a point where liberals were fuming at Attorney General Merrick Garland. The country is exhausted of anti-Trump hysterics. 

Recommended

How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
How the Liberal Media Weaponized Jimmy Carter's Death to Attack Trump Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Announces Which Trump Nominees He'll Vote to Confirm Matt Vespa
As Fire Rips Through LA, First Responders Report 'the Hydrants Are Down' Leah Barkoukis
It Looks Like The View's Sunny Hostin Exposed Her Husband's Alleged Insurance Fraud Scheme Matt Vespa
PolitiFact Does a Faceplant Whining About Facebook's New Fact-Checking Policy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
Advertisement