PolitiFact Does a Faceplant Whining About Facebook's New Fact-Checking Policy

Facebook, or Meta, announced that the Gestapo-like tactics on content moderation are ending. The fact-checkers are being booted, and a community note-like system will be replacing these left-wing kooks who have ruined the platform with their propaganda. Of course, they’re unhappy, and these clowns lack self-awareness, which is genuinely funny. They claim that, with no fact checkers, the platform will be more of a free speech forum. Oh, the horror: people can post without being censored for holding views that these progressives find disagreeable.

In America, you can post opinions. You can be wrong without fear of retribution. Not everyone should agree, but this is how the legacy media maintains control over the masses, and it’s slipping. Their credibility is shot, their reach stymied, and their power is decreasing. It could be the end of an era (via NYT):

In which CNN's Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter pitch fits about @ElonMusk putting a spotlight on the Muslim human trafficking cases in the U.K. and Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) getting rid of fact-checkers from @Meta.



So sad, they are! pic.twitter.com/bTU9yCWjUf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, blamed the company’s fact-checking partners for some of Facebook’s moderation issues, saying in a video that “fact-checkers have been too politically biased” and have “destroyed more trust than they created.” Fact-checking groups that worked with Meta have taken issue with that characterization, saying they had no role in deciding what the company did with the content that was fact-checked. “I don’t believe we were doing anything, in any form, with bias,” said Neil Brown, the president of the Poynter Institute, a global nonprofit that runs PolitiFact, one of Meta’s fact-checking partners. “There’s a mountain of what could be checked, and we were grabbing what we could.” Mr. Brown said the group used Meta’s tools to submit fact-checks and followed Meta’s rules that prevented the group from fact-checking politicians. Meta ultimately decided how to respond to the fact-checks, adding warning labels, limiting the reach of some content or even removing the posts.

So, while the fact checkers claim their lack of presence will lead to mayhem on Facebook, many cited all the fact checks that were either grossly inaccurate or straight-up press releases from the Democratic National Committee:

.@PolitiFact will have more to say on this. But these are my thoughts. This decision has nothing to do with free speech or censorship. (PolitiFact is an original partner and has been working on this project for 8+ years). https://t.co/NjydINtNlf pic.twitter.com/OzL2UwUtmX — Aaron Sharockman (@asharock) January 7, 2025

This is a real news report from an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/Mzn0BZVcoP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 7, 2025

REMEMBER THIS? The day AOC lied to the world, claiming she was almost r*ped in the Capitol.



She was in a totally different building at the time.pic.twitter.com/WzOVusQNRD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2025

Talk about a faceplant, but it's a pretty predictable one. These people were the reservoirs of fake news. Be gone, and good riddance.