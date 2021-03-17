Nikki Haley Goes to Bat for Iowa Congresswoman as Democrats Try to Overturn Her Win

House Democrats and outside influences are giving their best effort to overturn the already-certified election results in Iowa’s second congressional district, in order to take a win away from Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks who narrowly won her election by six votes.

Months after the congresswoman was sworn in, and after Iowa’s election officials formalized her victory, the Democrat-led House Administration Committee is moving forward with a review of the results. The probe was requested by Miller-Meeks’ Democratic opponent, Rita Hart, who insists that votes were excluded even after multiple recounts and a certification by the state.