It's Over: Jack Smith Moves to Drop ALL Cases Against Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith knows his time at the Justice Department is ending. It’s no secret that President-elect Donald J. Trump intends to fire him, and there’s no way his two ongoing cases against the incoming administration will survive. He filed a motion to dismiss the politically motivated election interference charges today, a sign that the Democrat-led lawfare against Mr. Trump was a total and complete failure. He also dropped his appeal for the classified documents case. This circus is over (via WaPo):

NBC News just broke in to announce "Special Counsel Jack Smith just filed a motion to dismiss the federal criminal case against the president-elect."



This is a MASSIVE WIN for the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/2lkzsE2v1t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 25, 2024





Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge on Monday to dismiss the federal election interference charges against incoming president Donald Trump, putting an end to a lengthy investigation that never made it trial. Smith asked U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to dismiss the case without prejudice, acknowledging that Justice Department policy prohibits prosecuting a sitting president. If she does that, it leaves open the possibility that prosecutors could again bring charges once Trump leaves office after his second White House term. But legal experts said it’s possible that once in office, Trump could do something that has never been tested before: Pardon himself to foreclose the possibility of legal jeopardy in the future. Trump faces four counts related to conspiring to obstruct the 2020 election results.

With no election ahead of him, it wouldn't shock me if Trump considered pardoning himself but was dissuaded by his inner circle, not wanting to distract him from top legislative priorities. Then again, it could be a helpful diversion regarding the media, who will go apoplectic over this move and allow him to push a deluge of executive orders and legislative items to secure the border and grow the economy. Mr. Trump could also pardon himself in the final moments of his presidency in 2029.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN: "Today's decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump, and is a major victory for the rule of law." https://t.co/iInTEMIRBe pic.twitter.com/qfOWOZbfp2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2024

Let's now dwell on that right now, however. The Democratic lawfare failed on all fronts. Trump won. They lost.

"The American People re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again. Today’s decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump and is a major victory for the rule of law," said Steven Cheung, Trump's incoming White House Communications Director. "The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system, and we look forward to uniting our country.”

The lawfare has failed on every level.



We’re so back. pic.twitter.com/60NbjFteKz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 25, 2024

2017: Comey will get Trump

2018: Mueller will get Trump

2019: Avenatti will get Trump

2020: AG James will get Trump

2021: AG Garland will get Trump

2022: Smith probe will get Trump

2023: DA Fani Willis will get Trump

2024: DA Alvin Bragg will get Trump — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2024

