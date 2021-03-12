Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi: 'Of Course' Republican Who Won Tight Race Could Be Removed

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 5:55 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the possibility exists that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who narrowly defeated Democrat candidate Rita Hart, could be unseated. 

According to the speaker, the Democratic-led House Administration Committee “is following the law” in reviewing the election, which Miller-Meeks won with just six votes. 

The election results were certified by Iowa state officials and Miller-Meeks was provisionally sworn into Congress in January. 

"Could you see a scenario? We don't do press conferences on 'can you see a scenario.' Of course! Of course!" Pelosi told reporters during a press conference on Thursday, referring to the possibility the Republican congresswoman could be forced out. "I respect the work of the committee. ... We'll see where that takes us. There could be a scenario to that extent."

A key House committee voted Wednesday to consider a challenge from the Democratic candidate in a contested race for a House seat in Iowa. 

The House Administration Committee voted by a 6-3 margin to table Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’s (R-Iowa) motion to dismiss an effort by Democrat Rita Hart to press the panel to consider the results in the 2020 race in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

The panel will begin examining the merits of Hart’s argument that she should be placed in the House seat. (The Hill)

Hart has said she has evidence 22 legally cast votes were left out of the counting process, 18 of which are for her.

“At least twenty-two Iowans’ legally-cast ballots still have not been counted due to a string of errors. We are glad to see the House Committee on Administration taking the next step towards ensuring that every legally-cast vote is counted in this race and that all Iowans’ voices are heard. Every legal voter in this country has a right to have their ballot counted and the remedy here is clear — count the ballots,” Hart said in a statement after the vote.

Most Popular