Jerry Nadler Calls For Cuomo to Resign

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is receiving calls for his resignation as more women come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, even from members of his own party. 

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) joined calls for Cuomo to step down, citing the bravery of the women publicly accusing the governor of sexual impropriety, and arguing that Cuomo has “lost the confidence of the people of New York.” 

“The bravery individuals have shown in coming forward to share their experiences with Governor Cuomo is inspiring, and I stand with them in support. The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said in a statement. “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Other members of the New York delegation in Congress also joined calls for Cuomo's resignation.

Upwards of 6 women have publicly accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, and one charge was referred to state law enforcement. An investigation by the New York Attorney General into the claims made against Cuomo, which he agreed to comply with, is currently underway. The governor made clear that he has no intention of resigning, as of yet.

