Birds of a Feather: Jon Ossoff Receives Support from Lawmaker with Reported Ties to Suspected Chinese Spy

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continue to haunt his Senate campaign, and one ally of his bid is also reportedly cozy with the Chinese government. Ossoff has received support from Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is currently under fire for reportedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence spy, Christine Fang. The Senate hopeful himself profited off of a media company that is partially owned by the CCP, as federal financial records show.

While Swalwell navigates a scandal alleging ties to a communist government, Republicans are calling for his removal from the House Intelligence Committee.

“Because of Rep. Swalwell's position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, his close interactions with Chinese intelligence services, however unintentional they may be, are an unacceptable national security risk,” a group of House Republicans wrote on Tuesday. "...we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee.”

Swalwell was an original supporter of Ossoff during his first congressional bid in 2017, and he now serves as an honorary co-chair of a Political Action Committee (PAC) in support of both Democrat candidates in Georgia’s pair of runoff elections. He regurgitates the same, tired talking points about Senators Perdue and Loeffler regarding stock trades, that have already been debunked.

We are allies for Georgia! Thanks, Ammar. The best thing we can do is support the on the ground efforts that leaders like @ReElectHank @lucymcbath @SanfordBishop are doing to elect @ReverendWarnock @ossoff. #UnitedForGeorgia https://t.co/Rqg25NHKKO — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 19, 2020

Axios reported that Fang “targeted up-and-coming local politicians,” with “potential to make it big on the national stage.” While Ossoff has no alleged ties to suspected Chinese spies, as Swalwell does, he should afford voters transparency of elaborating on his business ties to the CCP. Both Ossoff and Swalwell have denied having any ties to the Chinese government, but Republicans are rightfully asking questions.

