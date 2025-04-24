McEnany: There's One Democrat to 'Watch Out' for in 2028

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said to “watch out” for progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a possible 2028 presidential contender.

The comment came in response to Fox News' Dana Perino discussing a recent Siena College poll that showed the New York congresswoman as the most popular Democrat in the Empire State, while Sen. Chuck Schumer’s favorability among voters fell to a two-decade low of 39 percent, she pointed out.

“Kayleigh McEnany joins us now. I think a few things are happening,” Perino said. “One, Schumer’s been here a long time, and people are ready for something new. The shtick is old. Two, I think that he is seen as part of the Biden cover-up. And that is not good, and part of the group that basically lost again to Donald Trump.”

While AOC could be eying his seat, she may be looking at "something bigger," McEnany responded.

"Yeah, and he made that deal with Republicans, obviously, that really like put him underwater with progressives," she said, reports Mediaite. "So he’s not up for reelection until 2028. She could try to unseat him, but I really think she has her eye on something bigger. I think she looks at running for president and taking the mantle from Bernie Sanders. You know, Nate Silver said that he thinks she could be the pick. She definitely, if you look at YouGov among Democrats, 61 percent favorable. That puts her at the highest favorable of any Democrat who hasn’t run for president."

McEnany cautioned that support won't carry over in a general election.

"But that’s among Democrats," she explained, noting that AOC "repels the very voters that the party repelled in 2024, centrists, independents. So you can win a primary, perhaps. That’s still a big haul. But winning a general election is a much different thing. But I would watch out for her. I mean, she’s pulling in tens of thousands of people. Quarter one, yes, quarter one, two times any other quarter amount she’d raised at 9.6 million [dollars]. And that, she was already a prolific fundraiser. She’s outraising herself now."