China

Sen. Perdue Brings The Receipts on Ossoff's Business Ties to The Chinese Government to Second Debate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Perdue Brings The Receipts on Ossoff's Business Ties to The Chinese Government to Second Debate

Source: AP Photo/David Tulis

In the second general election debate between incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D), the Democrat challenger failed to do his homework. When called out for his business ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Ossoff denied his film company’s relationship with PCCW, which is partially owned by the Chinese government. Ossoff’s business received at least $5,000 from the company affiliated with the CCP. Initially, Ossoff did not disclose this relationship, until after his contested Senate primary, as Sen. Perdue rightfully pointed out.

Unlike Ossoff, Sen. Perdue brought the receipts. As the incumbent Senator showed voters during the debate, Ossoff’s own financial disclosures reveal his business ties to China.

Ossoff’s business relationship with a company associated with Chinese government, coupled with his denial of such ties, is more evidence of his habit of lying to voters as he hopes to win a seat in the Senate. Ossoff's continual avoidance of his own ties to China makes it clear that only one candidate in Georgia’s battleground Senate race, Sen. Perdue, has worked to hold the CCP accountable.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Campaign Celebrates Massive GDP Increase
Katie Pavlich
What Crenshaw Realized About the Democratic Party After Big Tech Hearing That 'Should Terrify Americans'
Leah Barkoukis

Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn 
Cortney O'Brien
Terror Grips France: Churchgoers Beheaded in Nice
Leah Barkoukis
Nancy Pelosi Is Not Going to Like This Joke Between Trump and Rally Attendee at Arizona Event
Leah Barkoukis

A Reporter Approached Jim Biden About His Family's Foreign Business Dealings. Here's What He Said. 
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular